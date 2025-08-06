Analysts Just Upgraded these Five Stocks mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Palantir with a price target of $180.

Analysts at Bernstein just reiterated an outperform rating on Oracle.

If you’re looking for a megatrend with massive potential, make sure to grab a complimentary copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. This report breaks down AI stocks with 10x potential and will give you a huge leg up on profiting from this massive sea change.

Here are a few recent upgrades you may want to pay attention to.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) just hit new highs.

All after it posted EPS of 16 cents, beating by two cents. Revenue of $1 billion, up 47.5% year over year, beat by $60.53 million. The company also raised its revenue guidance to between $4.142 billion and $4.15 billion. It also raised its U.S. commercial revenue guidance to $1.302 billion, which is growth of about 85%.

Bank of America also reiterated its buy rating on PLTR with a price target of $180. The firm sees Palantir as a beneficiary of growing demand for AI in commercial and government markets.

Morgan Stanley just raised its price target to $155 from $98, noting, “The third quarter revenue guidance targets +50% year-over-year growth while 2025 revenue growth guidance raised by 9 points to +45% from +36% prior, with operating margin of 46% are best-in-class and underscores status as one of the clear AI winners,” as noted by Seeking Alpha.

Oracle

Analysts at Bernstein just reiterated an outperform rating on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). It also raised its price target to $308 from $269 a share.

“We expect Oracle’s growth to accelerate for the next few years; revenue and operating profit growth will accelerate, and once growth slows, FCF margins will rebound and the value created for investors will be substantial,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) is up about 9% in premarket.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley just upgraded HALO to overweight with a price target of $75. The firm believes the company will be positively impacted by the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which includes the ORPHAN Cures Act.

The ORPHAN Cures Act, according to Save Rare Treatments, “is bipartisan legislation that would maintain existing incentives and boost research into new treatments for the 30 million Americans currently suffering from one of more than 7,000 rare diseases. The bill would achieve this by amending the Inflation Reduction Act’s harmful orphan drug exclusion and incentivizing critical follow-on investment into rare disease drug development.”

Wayfair

Online home store, Wayfair (NYSE: W) has made “fundamental and sustainable” improvements that could benefit the stock, according to Citigroup.

The firm also upgraded the stock to a buy rating with a price target of $93 a share.

“Analyst Ygal Arounian said that much of the macroeconomic pressure that pushed Wayfair into the red for the year has largely waned — especially since President Donald Trump’s tariffs are being implemented at smaller levels than previously anticipated,” as noted by CNBC.

D-Wave Quantum

Quantum computing stock, D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is up on news that analysts at Stifel initiated a buy rating with a price target of $26 a share. Analysts at Needham also raised their price target on QBTS to $20 from $13 with a buy rating.

Needham analysts noted that “both publicly traded and privately held quantum computing companies have been active accessing the capital markets and completing fundraisings over the past several months,” D-Wave included, as noted by CNBC.

If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans retiring this year, pay attention. (sponsor) Finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference between a rich retirement and barely getting by, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors that serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)