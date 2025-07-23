Can QBTS Hit $25 a Share? 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points Bank of America said quantum computing could be “humanity’s biggest breakthrough since the discovery of fire.”

B. Riley’s just raised its QBTS price target to $22 a share, with a buy rating.

Is your portfolio generating sufficient passive income? Consider meeting with a financial advisor for a comprehensive review of your portfolio. To get started, click here now. (Sponsored)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is up another 10%, or $1.75 to $19.21 a share.

From here, we’d like to see it test $25 a share, near term.

All thanks to explosive market optimism on the future of quantum computing.

Most recently, Bank of America said quantum computing could be “humanity’s biggest breakthrough since the discovery of fire.”

B. Riley’s just raised its QBTS price target to $22 a share, with a buy rating. Analysts at Canaccord initiated coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $20 a share, with more price upgrades likely, as quantum computing revolutionizes just about everything.

It’s a massive game-changer for us all.

Such technology could even be used to discover new drugs, quicker than even imagined. For example, according to ZDNet.com, the discovery of new drugs relies on molecular simulation, which is complex and time-consuming with all of the calculations needed.

Quantum computing may even be able to help advance artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial modeling, cybersecurity, batteries, and even help with green energy.

It would also explain why governments are heavily investing in quantum computing, too.

In fact, according to the State of Quantum 2024, more than 30 governments have already made commitments of more than $40 billion to quantum technologies over the next 10 years. Even better, some analysts say the quantum computing market could eventually be worth about $850 billion by 2040, noted Forbes.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)