Believe Quantum Is the Future? Here Are 3 Stocks to Grab Now 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points With quantum computing the world may be able to solve problems far too complex for typical computers within minutes, or even seconds.

Analysts say the quantum computing market could eventually be worth about $850 billion by 2040, as noted by Forbes.

Quantum computing will be a game-changer for just about every industry.

Better, some of the hottest quantum-related stocks are already starting to explode. That inlcudes IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Systems (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT).

Even better, according to analysts at Bank of America, quantum computing could be “humanity’s biggest breakthrough since the discovery of fire.”

With quantum computing, the world may be able to solve problems far too complex for typical computers within minutes, or even seconds. It could even be used to discover new drugs, quicker than even imagined. It may even be able to help advance artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial modeling, cybersecurity, batteries, and even help strengthen the green energy boom.

No wonder governments all over the world are heavily investing in quantum computing.

In fact, according to the State of Quantum 2024, more than 30 governments have already made commitments of more than $40 billion to quantum technologies over the next 10 years.

Even better, analysts say the quantum computing market could eventually be worth about $850 billion by 2040, as noted by Forbes. It's just part of the reason why Englander bought in.

Look at D-Wave Quantum

Since May, D-Wave Quantum rallied from about $6 to a recent high of $15.72.

From here, with further advancements in quantum computing, we’d like to see it closer to $30.

Helping, the company announced the availability of its Advantage2 quantum computing system – “a system so powerful that it can solve hard problems outside the reach of one of the world’s largest exascale GPU-based classical supercomputers,” said CEO Alan Baratz.

Baratz added, “We brought to market our sixth-generation quantum computer, signed a memorandum of understanding related to the acquisition of an on-premises system in South Korea, completed physical assembly of the previously announced system at Davidson Technologies, introduced a collection of developer tools to advance quantum AI and machine learning innovation, and ended the quarter with a record $819 million in cash.”

Since bottoming out at around 42 cents in 2023, QBTS rallied to an all-time high of $18.38 for a return of about 4,276%. We still believe there’s plenty of upside remaining.

Analysts at Rosenblatt have a buy rating on QBTS with a price target of $30. The firm added, “We have a high level of confidence that D-Wave will capture significant market share in the quantum annealing market, leading to D-Wave revenues growing at a +66% CAGR from 2025-2030,” as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

IonQ Inc.

Since bottoming out at around $18.81 in April, IONQ raced to a high of $48.82. From here, we’d like to see the quantum computing stock race to $60 near term.

Fueling upside, analysts at Rosenblatt also have a buy rating on IONQ with a price target of $70. The firm believes IONQ provides an attractive way to gain exposure to quantum computing.

While the company recently posted an EPS loss of 70 cents, which missed estimates by 41 cents, revenue of $20.69 million (up 81.5% year over year) beat by $3.46 million.

That revenue beat the top end of guidance by 15%. Plus, according to the company, its pro forma cash balance as of July 2025 was $1.6 billion, “making IonQ the most well-capitalized pure-play quantum provider in the market today,” as noted by IONQ CFO Thomas Kramer.

“We are increasing our revenue guidance for the full year 2025 to be between $82 million and $100 million and expect revenue for the third quarter to be between $25 million and $29 million,” he added.

There’s also the Defiance Quantum ETF

If you’d prefer to diversify at a lower cost, there’s always an exchange-traded fund (ETF), like the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM).

Sine bottoming out at around $62.50 in April, the QTUM ETF raced to a recent high of $93.03. From here, with the quantum computing space exploding, we’d like to see the ETF initially test $100 a share.

Longer term, we’d like to see it closer to $150.

With an expense ratio of 0.4%, the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) tracks some of the top tech stocks, including D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Palantir Technologies, IonQ, Alibaba Group, RTX Corp., and Intel, to name just a few.

In addition, the ETF is exposed to companies at “the forefront of machine learning, quantum computing, cloud computing, and other transformative computing technologies,” as noted by DefianceETFs.com. It also tracks the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index.

Since its 2019 low of $17.83, the QTUM ETF raced to an all-time high of $96.24 for a return of 440%. However, this is just the start, in our opinion.

