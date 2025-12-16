Wall Street is Still Bullish on D-Wave, Roku, and EssilorLuxotica

Analysts at Citi just reiterated a buy rating on EssilorLuxotica, noting that AI glasses are “the next fast-growing edge device.”

Roku was just upgraded to an overweight rating with a $135 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Personal computers, the Internet, social networking, cell phones, and artificial intelligence have all significantly altered life as we know it.

Nowadays, we’re told quantum computing will be the next big thing. All with the ability to solve problems far too complex for typical computers within minutes, or even seconds.

In fact, “Overall, the global quantum computing market is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $7.3 billion by 2030, according to BCC Research. That represents a compound annual growth rate of 34.6% over the next five years,” added U.S. News & World Report.

Given the surge of interest and potential in quantum computing, it would also help explain why analysts at Jefferies say D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) could surge 90% higher in 2026. The firm now has a buy rating and a $45 price target. It also cited roadmap execution, commercial traction, and technical proof points as catalysts. In addition, the firm says QBTS has a strong balance sheet with solid liquidity.

Analysts at Mizuho gave QBTS an outperform rating, arguing that it accounts for about 20% of the total quantum computing market. The firm has a price target of $46 on the QBTS stock.

Last trading at $23.74, we’d like to see QBTS rally back to $37.50 initially.

Roku Inc.

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was just upgraded to an overweight rating with a $135 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The firm says ROKU can sustain its double-digit platform revenue growth with stronger platform partnerships, higher streaming prices, premium subscription adoption, and healthier advertising. It added that “sustained platform revenue growth should remain the key driver for valuation going forward, given Roku is still in early stage GAAP profitability,” as noted by CNBC.

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded ROKU to a buy rating. It also noted that ROKU is “one of the cleanest revision stories in Internet heading into 2026,” as quoted by Seeking Alpha. The firm also expects 20% upside potential from demand-side platform ramps, politics, and subscriber momentum.

Technically, if ROKU can break above double top resistance at around $116.66, it could potentially retest $150 a share.

EssilorLuxotica

Analysts at Citi just reiterated a buy rating on EssilorLuxotica (OTC: ESLOY), noting that AI glasses are “the next fast-growing edge device,” as quoted by CNBC.

At the moment, the company is developing smart glasses with Meta that can “play music, take photos, and translate, and they are emerging as a key growth driver for the luxury eyewear giant, as awareness among richer and tech-savvy customers grows fast. The newest version includes a built-in display that allows users to read messages, view photo previews, and read live captions while having a conversation with someone, using a neural wristband to interact with the device through hand gestures.”

Analysts at Citi also expect the AI glasses market to grow by more than 100% a year through 2030. Citi also expects the market to surpass 110 million units by 2030. Other companies that could release AI smart glasses include Alphabet, Snap, Samsung, Tencent, and Apple.