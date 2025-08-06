Live: Airbnb (ABNB) Reports Earnings Tonight - Will It Issue a Massive Beat? Canva

Key Points Airbnb reports earnings tonight after the bell. We expect the company will issue earnings very shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Here is what Wall Street expects the company to report in Q2, anything above these numbers will be considered an ‘earnings beat.’ Revenue: $3.029 billion EPS: $.94 Free Cash Flow: $1.24 billion Gross Margin: 82%

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis when Airbnb’s Q2 earnings hit newswires. All you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will appear automatically.

It’s Airbnb’s (Nasdaq: ABNB) turn to report earnings after the bell tonight. The company has seen shares treading water, down 1% across the past year while the broader market soars. If you turn back the clock even further, the picture gets uglier with shares down 7% across the past five years.

Yet, shares now trade for about 30X this year’s earnings estimate. So if Airbnb shows positive business acceleration it could be liftoff for shares of the company. We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis when Airbnb’s Q2 earnings hit newswires. All you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will appear automatically.

We expect Airbnb to issue earnings shortly after the closing bell at 4 p.m. ET.

A Look Back at Airbnb’s First Quarter

Here’s what Airbnb reported last quarter.

ABNB | Airbnb Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:

Adj. EPS: $0.24 [✅]

$0.24 [✅] Revenue: $2.3B (Est. $2.27B) [✅]; [UP] +6% YoY

$2.3B (Est. $2.27B) [✅]; [UP] +6% YoY Net Income: $154M [✅]; [DOWN] -42% YoY

$154M [✅]; [DOWN] -42% YoY Free Cash Flow: $1.8B; [DOWN] -6% YoY

$1.8B; [DOWN] -6% YoY TTM Free Cash Flow: $4.4B

$4.4B Gross Booking Value: $24.5B; [UP] +7% YoY

$24.5B; [UP] +7% YoY Nights and Experiences Booked: 143.1M; [UP] +8% YoY

Outlook:

Revenue: $2.99B to $3.05B [✅] Expecting year-over-year growth of 9% to 11%, benefiting from the timing of Easter in 2024. Implied take rate expected to be higher than in Q2 2024.

$2.99B to $3.05B [✅]

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

Share Repurchases: $807M; [UP]

$807M; [UP] Cash and Cash Equivalents: $11.5B; [UP]

CEO Commentary:

Brian Chesky: “We had a strong start to 2025. In Q1, guests spent nearly $25 billion on Airbnb. Our results show that no matter what’s happening in the world, people continue to choose Airbnb. That’s because our model is inherently adaptable. We’ve proven this time and time again, from our founding during the Great Recession to going public in the middle of the pandemic. We have millions of homes in neighborhoods and cities all over the world. Guests can find stays at every price point, from budget to luxury. And for hosts, Airbnb remains an incredible way to earn extra income. As the world changes, we’ll continue to adapt.”

CFO Commentary:

Dave Stephenson: “Our Q1 results are also a reflection of our focus and discipline. As we’ve shared in recent quarters, we’re focused on driving long-term growth and preparing for Airbnb’s next chapter—where we’ll offer more than a place to stay. We’ve been laying the groundwork for this transformation for years.”

Other Executives:

Chief Product Officer, Catherine Powell: “We started by improving our core service, rolling out hundreds of upgrades that have made Airbnb easier to use, more reliable, and more affordable.”

“We started by improving our core service, rolling out hundreds of upgrades that have made Airbnb easier to use, more reliable, and more affordable.” Chief Technology Officer, Aristotle Balogh: “With this new platform, we can innovate faster and introduce a range of new businesses in the years ahead.”

