Live: Airbnb (ABNB) Reports Earnings Tonight - Will It Issue a Massive Beat?

Key Points
-
Airbnb reports earnings tonight after the bell. We expect the company will issue earnings very shortly after 4 p.m. ET.
-
Here is what Wall Street expects the company to report in Q2, anything above these numbers will be considered an ‘earnings beat.’
- Revenue: $3.029 billion
- EPS: $.94
- Free Cash Flow: $1.24 billion
- Gross Margin: 82%
-
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis when Airbnb’s Q2 earnings hit newswires. All you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will appear automatically.
-
Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.
Live Updates
Key Operating Highlights
While top-line growth was modest, take rate expansion and monetization via new services helped power better-than-expected margins.
|Metric
|Q2 2025
|YoY Change
|Nights & Experiences
|134.4M
|+7%
|Gross Booking Value
|$23.5B
|+11%
|Revenue
|$3.1B
|+13%
|Net Income
|$642M
|+16%
|Adj. EBITDA
|$1.043B
|+17%
|Free Cash Flow
|$962M
|–8% YoY
|TTM Free Cash Flow
|$4.3B
|–1% YoY
|Implied Take Rate
|13.2%
|↑ from 13.0%
Guidance
Q3 revenue guided to $4.02B–$4.10B (vs. $4.05B est.
A classic beat-and-guide-higher setup — not flashy, but solid. Despite tough comps and currency headwinds, Airbnb pulled off revenue growth, maintained EBITDA margins, and leaned into new monetization layers (cross-currency fees, insurance, services). Market reaction was subdued, but investor confidence is intact.
Earnings Are In and Stock Is Flat So Far
Airbnb delivered across the board — top-line, bottom-line, and free cash flow — while also issuing slightly better-than-expected Q3 revenue guidance. With $1B in share repurchases and growing Services/Experiences monetization, the long-term setup remains compelling.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|EPS
|$1.03 (Diluted)
|$0.94
|✅ Beat
|Revenue
|$3.096B
|$3.029B
|✅ Beat
Nasdaq is Rallying Today
We’re about 90 minutes from Airbnb’s earning today and the Nasdaq Composite is rocketing higher. The Nasdaq is up 1.2% thanks to investors buying up shares of Apple ahead of a White House announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET.
While the broader tech space is doing well, Airbnb has been stuck in neutral. Shares are down .20% today.
What Wall Street Will Be Looking for In Q2
Earlier we looked at what Airbnb report in the first quarter, let’s take a look at what Wall Street expects this quarter.
Wall Street Q2 Consensus
- Revenue: $3.029 billion
- EPS: $.94
- Free Cash Flow: $1.24 billion
- Gross Margin: 82%
And looking ahea to Q3, here’s what Wall Street expects Airbnb to guide to:
Expected Q3 Guidance from Airbnb
- Revenue: $4.05 billion
- EPS: $2.30
- Free Cash Flow: $1.62 billion
The big long-term story with Airbnb is that Wall Street is modeling long-term acceleration with EPS rising to $4.48 in 2026, $5.71 in 2027, $7.06 in 2028, and $8.27 in 2029.
The stock is in a ‘prove it’ mode right now that Airbnb can get back to growth, so guiding revenue above expected Q3 guidance is the metric to watch. If Airbnb issues strong guidance above $4.05 billion, that’s the number one figure Wall Street will be watching.
It’s Airbnb’s (Nasdaq: ABNB) turn to report earnings after the bell tonight. The company has seen shares treading water, down 1% across the past year while the broader market soars. If you turn back the clock even further, the picture gets uglier with shares down 7% across the past five years.
Yet, shares now trade for about 30X this year’s earnings estimate. So if Airbnb shows positive business acceleration it could be liftoff for shares of the company. We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis when Airbnb’s Q2 earnings hit newswires. All you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will appear automatically.
We expect Airbnb to issue earnings shortly after the closing bell at 4 p.m. ET.
A Look Back at Airbnb’s First Quarter
Here’s what Airbnb reported last quarter.
ABNB | Airbnb Q1’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.24 [✅]
- Revenue: $2.3B (Est. $2.27B) [✅]; [UP] +6% YoY
- Net Income: $154M [✅]; [DOWN] -42% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $1.8B; [DOWN] -6% YoY
- TTM Free Cash Flow: $4.4B
- Gross Booking Value: $24.5B; [UP] +7% YoY
- Nights and Experiences Booked: 143.1M; [UP] +8% YoY
Outlook:
- Revenue: $2.99B to $3.05B [✅]
- Expecting year-over-year growth of 9% to 11%, benefiting from the timing of Easter in 2024.
- Implied take rate expected to be higher than in Q2 2024.
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Share Repurchases: $807M; [UP]
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $11.5B; [UP]
CEO Commentary:
- Brian Chesky: “We had a strong start to 2025. In Q1, guests spent nearly $25 billion on Airbnb. Our results show that no matter what’s happening in the world, people continue to choose Airbnb. That’s because our model is inherently adaptable. We’ve proven this time and time again, from our founding during the Great Recession to going public in the middle of the pandemic. We have millions of homes in neighborhoods and cities all over the world. Guests can find stays at every price point, from budget to luxury. And for hosts, Airbnb remains an incredible way to earn extra income. As the world changes, we’ll continue to adapt.”
CFO Commentary:
- Dave Stephenson: “Our Q1 results are also a reflection of our focus and discipline. As we’ve shared in recent quarters, we’re focused on driving long-term growth and preparing for Airbnb’s next chapter—where we’ll offer more than a place to stay. We’ve been laying the groundwork for this transformation for years.”
Other Executives:
- Chief Product Officer, Catherine Powell: “We started by improving our core service, rolling out hundreds of upgrades that have made Airbnb easier to use, more reliable, and more affordable.”
- Chief Technology Officer, Aristotle Balogh: “With this new platform, we can innovate faster and introduce a range of new businesses in the years ahead.”
“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.