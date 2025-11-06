S&P 500
Live: Complete Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings

Investing

Airbnb Shares Jump on Strong Q3 Revenue, but Earnings Miss

Airbnb Shares Jump on Strong Q3 Revenue, but Earnings Miss
By Joel South
Quick Read

  • Airbnb posted Q3 results that split the difference. Revenue beat expectations modestly, but earnings per share missed, leaving investors with a mixed signal on execution and profitability.
  • Shares of ABNB closed near session highs on Nov. 6, though the real test will be whether management can convince the market that near-term margin pressure is worth the long-term payoff.
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) posted Q3 results that split the difference. Revenue beat expectations modestly, but earnings per share missed, leaving investors with a mixed signal on execution and profitability. The stock closed near session highs on Nov 6, though the real test will be whether management can convince the market that near-term margin pressure is worth the long-term payoff.

Revenue Beats, But Earnings Stumble

Airbnb delivered $4.10B in revenue for the third quarter, edging past the $4.08B consensus estimate. That’s the good news. The bad news: adjusted EPS of $2.21 fell short of the $2.32 estimate by $0.11, a 4.7% miss. Net income essentially flatlined year over year, rising just 0.44% to $1.37B despite revenue climbing 9.86% to $4.10B from $3.73B a year ago.

The disconnect is telling. Bookings and nights booked both grew solidly, but margin expansion didn’t follow. That’s the cost of growth investments. Management is pouring money into international expansion, AI integration, and flexible payment options like “Reserve Now, Pay Later.” Those bets are working operationally. They’re just not flowing through to the bottom line yet.

Operational Metrics Shine Brighter Than Profits

Where Airbnb’s strength really shows is in the operational layer. Gross Booking Value surged 14% year over year to $22.9B. Nights and Seats Booked climbed 9% to 133.6M. Operating cash flow jumped 25.79% to $1.36B. Free cash flow came in at $1.35B. These numbers reveal a business firing on all cylinders operationally, even if profitability growth has stalled.

I’d keep an eye on the cash flow story here. It’s the real strength of the quarter. Airbnb is converting bookings into cash at an accelerating pace, which matters for capital allocation and shareholder returns. The company authorized a $6.6B buyback of Class A common stock, signaling confidence that the current valuation offers value despite the earnings miss.

Forward Guidance Tempers the Rally

Q4 2025 guidance projects revenue of $2.66B to $2.72B, representing 7-10% year over year growth. That’s a deceleration from Q3’s 9.86% growth rate. Management expects Gross Booking Value to grow at low-double-digit rates and nights/seats to expand at mid-single-digit rates. The full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to land around 35%, and Q4 adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be flat to slightly down year over year.

The Q4 guidance suggests margin pressure will persist into the final quarter. That’s the trade-off management is making: near-term profitability for long-term positioning in international markets and emerging payment technologies.

Key Figures

Revenue: $4.10B (vs. $4.08B estimated); up 9.86% year over year
Adjusted EPS: $2.21 (vs. $2.32 estimated); miss of $0.11
Net Income: $1.37B; up 0.44% year over year
Gross Booking Value: $22.9B; up 14% year over year
Nights and Seats Booked: 133.6M; up 9% year over year
Operating Cash Flow: $1.36B; up 25.79% year over year
Free Cash Flow: $1.35B
Adjusted EBITDA: $2.1B; up 5% year over year

The operational metrics outpaced profit growth, signaling that management is reinvesting gains rather than letting them flow to earnings. Cash flow acceleration is the counterweight to the EPS miss.

Management Frames Growth as Strategic Investment

Leadership emphasized execution on three fronts: international expansion, AI platform improvements, and flexible payment adoption. The “Reserve Now, Pay Later” feature is accelerating U.S. bookings, and expansion into markets like Japan and India is gaining traction. These initiatives are deliberate margin trades. Profitability takes a hit in the near term so the company can establish footholds in higher-growth markets and lock in payment optionality.

Management’s tone was cautious but constructive. They’re not panicking about the EPS miss. Instead, they’re framing it as a deliberate choice to invest ahead of demand rather than chase quarterly earnings.

What Comes Next

You’ll want to monitor Q4 results closely. If the company can stabilize margins while maintaining booking growth, the market may reward patience. If Q4 EBITDA declines as guided, questions about the ROI on these growth bets will intensify. Watch for commentary on the pace of “Reserve Now, Pay Later” adoption and international unit economics. Those will tell you whether the margin sacrifice is buying real market share or just burning cash.

