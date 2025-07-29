Live Coverage: Will Booking Holdings (BKNG) Soar After 2Q Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the close today, with Wall Street expecting high-teens earnings growth amid strong seasonal bookings. The stock is up ~20% YTD, with investor focus shifting to margin durability, AI-based monetization, and Booking.com’s growth vs. local competitors. After last quarter’s guidance beat, execution and commentary on summer travel momentum will be key to sustaining bullish sentiment.

Consensus Estimates:

– Revenue: $6.59 billion

– EPS (Normalized): $37.36

– FY 2025 Revenue: $22.69 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $162.77

Those figures imply ~9% revenue growth and ~15% EPS growth YoY — an acceleration from Q1 levels and consistent with early macro signals on summer travel demand .

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

Gross Bookings Growth & Regional Mix - Booking's top line is tightly tied to summer EU travel demand.

Investors will be watching for updates on intra-European strength, Asia Pacific recovery, and FX headwinds. Analysts expect gross bookings to rise mid-teens YoY, with room night growth near double digits.

Take Rate Stability and Margin Expansion - Take rate and marketing efficiency drive earnings leverage.

Last quarter, take rate held at 15.5%. This quarter, investors want proof that scaled AI tools and direct traffic help offset rising CPCs. Margins are expected to expand 150–200bps YoY.

Alternative Accommodations & Mobile Mix - Alt-stays are key to Booking's competitive moat vs. Airbnb. CEO Fogel previously noted that alternative accommodation growth is outpacing hotels. Watch for update on mix shift, user stickiness, and mobile bookings, which now exceed 60% of Booking.com's traffic.

CEO Fogel previously noted that alternative accommodation growth is outpacing hotels. Watch for update on mix shift, user stickiness, and mobile bookings, which now exceed 60% of Booking.com’s traffic.

AI-Powered Personalization and App Engagement - Booking's long-term thesis leans on AI-led conversion gains.

Investors will look for signals that personalization models and AI trip planning tools (tested in beta) are improving conversion or boosting average order values.

What To Track

KPI Q2 2024 Q2 2025E Trend Gross Bookings ($B) $39.7B $45–46B est. ↑ solid Room Night Growth (YoY) +9.0% +10–12% ↑ Take Rate 15.5% ~15.5% → stable

What Changed Since Q2

Q1 EPS beat by ~2%, and FY EPS guide was raised.

FX volatility increased in June, particularly euro weakness.

AI-powered travel planner features expanded in beta to select markets.

Marketing spend was front-loaded in Q1, potentially easing in Q2.



How Booking Holdings Stock Performed After Recent Earnings

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move Q1 2025 +2.1% +3.2% +4.5% +5.7% Q4 2024 +6.3% +4.0% +6.1% +7.3% Q3 2024 +1.9% +1.5% +2.2% +2.8% Q2 2024 +1.7% +1.0% +2.1% +2.4%

Booking has averaged a +3.7% stock move 7 days post-earnings over the past four quarters.

