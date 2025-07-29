Live Coverage: Will Booking Holdings (BKNG) Soar After 2Q Earnings?

Live Updates
Earnings Call Pull Quotes
“Room nights, gross bookings and revenue all exceeded our prior expectations.” — CEO Glenn Fogel
Sets the tone that this was a beat across the board. But while top-line outperformed, the stock dropped due to growth rate deceleration — particularly in U.S. and room night comps. This quote helps frame the tension between strong Q2 results vs. tempered forward trajectory.
“Asia… delivered low double-digit room night growth… the fastest among our major markets.”
Reinforces Asia as the structural growth engine, while U.S. remains a laggard. Investors will continue to lean on Agoda + localized Booking.com performance to drive relative strength. Important in the context of China macro risk vs. regional rebound.
“Alternative accommodation room nights grew 10% YoY, outpacing our core hotel business.”
This confirms Booking’s Airbnb hedge is working. Alternative stays are growing faster than hotels and are now ~8.4M listings strong. This quote shows how Booking is diversifying mix and reducing reliance on traditional lodging.
“Connected Trip transactions grew over 30% YoY… now a low double-digit % of total transactions.”
This is the strategic flywheel. Connected Trip = bundling multiple services (flights, hotels, experiences), leading to higher LTV and repeat rates. The quote signals measurable traction — but also implies this remains an early-stage monetization lever.
“AI… is propelling us closer to [Connected Trip]… AI agents are reducing live agent contact rates and improving satisfaction.”
Reinforces Booking’s tech-forward positioning. The operational AI wins — faster CX resolution, better personalization — support margins and help Booking fight rising CPCs. AI here is not just a buzzword; it’s tied to both cost savings and product stickiness.
“Flight tickets up 44%… attraction ticket growth more than doubled YoY.”
These are verticals outside core lodging, validating Booking’s horizontal expansion strategy. Analysts wanted to see traction in ancillary monetization — this quote proves it, albeit off a small base.
“Travelers who book Connected Trip… more frequently choose to book directly again with us.”
This is a direct rebuttal to Google and social media threat narratives. Booking’s pitch is: more verticals = higher loyalty = more direct traffic. Key for long-term traffic acquisition efficiency.
“We are actively investing in advanced AI capabilities… to meet the evolving needs of of travelers and customers.
Strategic hedging on two fronts:
-
Keeping pace with generative AI evolution.
-
Staying visible at the top of the travel funnel, where social platforms increasingly influence user behavior. Implies defensive + offensive posture in user acquisition.
BKNG Call Underway
Earnings call is now underway and we will follow up with updates at it progresses.
Immediate Take On Earnings
Post-Earnings Move: 🔻-2.52%
What Happened:
-
Massive beat on EPS ($55.40 vs. $37.36 est), revenue ($6.8B vs. $6.59B est), and bookings ($46.7B).
-
Flights up 44%, alternative accommodations strong, AI traction noted.
Why the Stock Dropped:
-
Room night growth slowed to +8% YoY, vs. +10% expected.
-
Q3 guidance implies only low single-digit growth in room nights.
-
FX hit bookings slightly; forward look was good but not great, and some see this as peak travel season already priced in.
Tactical Take:
-
High-quality beat, but the market is punishing decelerating growth, even if absolute levels are healthy.
-
Margins expanded, but investors may rotate to less cyclical names if summer travel is plateauing.
-
Watch for updated cross-sell conversion metrics in next 90 days.
More number updates to share
|KPI
|Q2 2025
|YoY Change
|Room Nights
|309M
|+8%
|Gross Bookings
|$46.7B
|+13%
|Revenue
|$6.8B
|+16%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|35.6%
|+320bps
|Free Cash Flow
|$3.1B
|+32%
|Alternative Accommodation Mix
|↑ low double digits
|—
What Changed vs. Q1
-
Adjusted EPS surged from $24.59 in Q1 to $55.40 in Q2.
-
Room night growth moderated slightly QoQ but gross bookings accelerated.
-
FX volatility drove a massive $961M non-GAAP adjustment to other income.
-
Alternative accommodations and flight tickets remain breakout segments.
Guidance Update
Shares are down 1.62% immediately after release.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$6.8B
|$6.59B
|✅ Beat
|Adjusted EPS
|$55.40
|$37.36
|✅ Beat
|Gross Bookings
|$46.7B
|~$45–46B est.
|✅ Beat
|Room Nights
|309M (+8% YoY)
|~310M est.
|✅ Inline
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$2.42B
|Not specified
|—
Guidance Update
Booking guided for Q3 room nights growth of 3.5–5.5%, with revenue and gross bookings expected to rise 7–9% and 8–10% YoY, respectively. Full-year revenue growth is pegged at low double digits, with Adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-teens — in line with bulls’ thesis of durable profitability expansion
CEO Glenn Fogel struck a confident tone, citing broad-based strength and strategic milestones:
“We reached a milestone with Connected Trip transactions… up over 30% YoY. Flights grew 44%… we remain focused on long-term growth drivers.”
The language emphasized execution, cross-sell traction, and scalability — suggesting improved confidence in both short- and long-term demand signals.
Earnings Out, More to Come
Booking Holdings has just released Q2 2025 results, with adjusted EPS of $55.40 beating estimates of $50.46! Revenue jumped 16% year-on-year to $6.8 billion, underscoring robust travel demand. Shares were trading at $5,590.79 at the time of filing, per the latest 8-K — more updates on the way!
Stock down 1.91% heading into earnings
Booking Holdings stock is trending down (-1.91%) as the trading day wraps up and 2Q earnings coming shortly. Stay on this page as we send live updates of earnings how the stock trends after-hours.
Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) reports Q2 2025 earnings after the close today, with Wall Street expecting high-teens earnings growth amid strong seasonal bookings. The stock is up ~20% YTD, with investor focus shifting to margin durability, AI-based monetization, and Booking.com’s growth vs. local competitors. After last quarter’s guidance beat, execution and commentary on summer travel momentum will be key to sustaining bullish sentiment.
Consensus Estimates:
– Revenue: $6.59 billion
– EPS (Normalized): $37.36
– FY 2025 Revenue: $22.69 billion
– FY 2025 EPS: $162.77
Those figures imply ~9% revenue growth and ~15% EPS growth YoY — an acceleration from Q1 levels and consistent with early macro signals on summer travel demand .
Key Areas to Watch Tonight
-
Gross Bookings Growth & Regional Mix- Booking’s top line is tightly tied to summer EU travel demand.
Investors will be watching for updates on intra-European strength, Asia Pacific recovery, and FX headwinds. Analysts expect gross bookings to rise mid-teens YoY, with room night growth near double digits.
- Take Rate Stability and Margin Expansion- Take rate and marketing efficiency drive earnings leverage.
Last quarter, take rate held at 15.5%. This quarter, investors want proof that scaled AI tools and direct traffic help offset rising CPCs. Margins are expected to expand 150–200bps YoY.
- Alternative Accommodations & Mobile Mix- Alt-stays are key to Booking’s competitive moat vs. Airbnb.
CEO Fogel previously noted that alternative accommodation growth is outpacing hotels. Watch for update on mix shift, user stickiness, and mobile bookings, which now exceed 60% of Booking.com’s traffic.
- AI-Powered Personalization and App Engagement- Booking’s long-term thesis leans on AI-led conversion gains.
Investors will look for signals that personalization models and AI trip planning tools (tested in beta) are improving conversion or boosting average order values.
What To Track
|KPI
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2025E
|Trend
|Gross Bookings ($B)
|$39.7B
|$45–46B est.
|↑ solid
|Room Night Growth (YoY)
|+9.0%
|+10–12%
|↑
|Take Rate
|15.5%
|~15.5%
|→ stable
What Changed Since Q2
- Q1 EPS beat by ~2%, and FY EPS guide was raised.
- FX volatility increased in June, particularly euro weakness.
- AI-powered travel planner features expanded in beta to select markets.
- Marketing spend was front-loaded in Q1, potentially easing in Q2.
-
How Booking Holdings Stock Performed After Recent Earnings
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+2.1%
|+3.2%
|+4.5%
|+5.7%
|Q4 2024
|+6.3%
|+4.0%
|+6.1%
|+7.3%
|Q3 2024
|+1.9%
|+1.5%
|+2.2%
|+2.8%
|Q2 2024
|+1.7%
|+1.0%
|+2.1%
|+2.4%
Booking has averaged a +3.7% stock move 7 days post-earnings over the past four quarters.
“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.