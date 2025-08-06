Lucid Is Doomed Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) stock collapsed 7% after hours when it announced terrible earnings. It bottomed out at $2.25. In late July, shares hit $3.15 apiece.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) earnings show how small the chance is that the EV maker can survive.

The disappointing news sent the stock sharply lower.

The Lucid collapse was partly due to it cutting back its forecast of production for the year to a range of 18,000 to 20,000. Earlier in the year, management put the figure at 20,000. Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff tried to steady investors. He told CNBC, “I have never seen so many surprises within a year as this year. So all of those plans are still set up for where we were before, but we just want to be a little bit more cautious and, therefore, provide a range.” He was whistling past the graveyard.

Small electric vehicle (EV) companies aren’t going to make it, especially as demand for their products stagnates in the United States. Lucid’s quarterly results show how small the chance is that it can survive as larger companies try to shoehorn themselves into the market. On the one side is Tesla, wounded but still the U.S. market share leader. On the other side are legacy behemoths like GM. They have invested tens of billions of dollars in what they believe is the future of the industry.

Lucid posted an adjusted loss of $0.24 per share. Wall Street had expected $0.21. Revenue for the quarter was $259 million, compared to expectations of $280 million. The company’s net loss was $855 million, compared to $790 million in last year’s period. Lucid only delivered 3,309 vehicles in the quarter.

Investors did not seem to care that Uber would make an investment of $300 million and plans to build 20,000 robotaxis in the next six years.

Of all Lucid’s mistakes, the most damaging was to sell a sedan with a base price of $70,990 and prices that rise to as high as $249,000. According to most research, American EV sedans are priced below $30,000.

