Lucid Is a Penny Stock

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) stock is down 28% to $2.18, while the S&P 500 is 8% higher. It is a penny stock, which is a stock with a price under $5. In five years, its market cap has dropped almost 80% to $6.7 billion.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell to penny stock level because it is unlikely to survive.

The EV maker’s offerings are too few and too expensive.

One reason the stock has moved to penny stock level is the chance that it will never recover because Lucid is so small and operates in the troubled U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sector. According to Cox Automotive, U.S. EV sales fell 6.3% in the second quarter to 310,839. EVs face huge headwinds at a time when they were supposed to be booming. Small EV companies will not make it in this environment. In a faltering market, competition is ferocious.

The Lucid stock price collapse was partly due to it cutting back its forecast of production for the year to a range of 18,000 to 20,000. Earlier in the year, management put the figure at 20,000. Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff tried to steady investors. He told CNBC, “I have never seen so many surprises within a year as this year. So all of those plans are still set up for where we were before, but we just want to be a little bit more cautious and, therefore, provide a range.” He was whistling past the graveyard.

Lucid’s quarterly results show how small the chance is that it can survive while larger companies try to shoehorn themselves into the market. On the one side is Tesla, wounded but still the U.S. market share leader. On the other side are legacy behemoths like GM. They have invested tens of billions of dollars in what they believe is the future of the industry.

Lucid posted an adjusted loss of $0.24 per share. Wall Street had expected $0.21. Revenue for the quarter was $259 million, compared to expectations of $280 million. The company’s net loss was $855 million, compared to $790 million in last year’s period. Lucid only delivered 3,309 vehicles in the quarter.

Investors did not seem to care that Uber would make an investment of $300 million and plans to build 20,000 robotaxis in the next six years.

Of all Lucid’s mistakes, the most damaging was to sell a sedan with a base price of $70,990 and prices that rise to as high as $249,000. According to most research, American EV sedans have prices below $30,000.

