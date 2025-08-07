Trump’s TikTok Dance Continues 24/7 Wall St

Key Points ByteDance is reportedly planning a separate standalone TikTok app for the U.S. to address data security concerns and regulatory pressure, which could pave the way for a partial or full monetization event.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) was previously floated as a potential buyer, though its enterprise software focus highlights the strategic mismatch of owning a consumer social media platform.

Analysts estimate a U.S. TikTok spinoff could command $50–$100 billion, making it one of the largest potential deals in the social media sector if executed.

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee, TikTok was supposed to be gone a long time ago. Either it was supposed to be sold to a US company or the Chinese were supposed to close it.

[00:00:13] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. President Trump gave him a number of options. Yeah. And every time those that’s gonna expire that you’ve gotta do X or it’s going away, he gives him an extension. I don’t know why, and I don’t think it’s important, but. Something important could happen to TikTok, right?

[00:00:33] Lee Jackson: Well, I think so they’re planning to launch a total separate standalone version of the app for the US market.

[00:00:42] Lee Jackson: Which I’m assuming, ByteDance is involved here because they’re the owner, and what I’m assuming is that there will be, that the US TikTok app will be exactly the same and all your stuff will still work and everything like that will be, in order. But, It’ll be a totally separate act and none of that data will be going back to bite to the Chinese or whatever.

[00:01:07] Lee Jackson: And the president’s kind of smart to, to have forced them to do this obviously, because, all this American data going straight to the Chinese Communist Party. But I think that’s the way it’s gonna play out because, I’m sure ByteDance wants to monetize this and get it off its plate and move on.

[00:01:28] Doug McIntyre: Well, you remember, there’s been a lot of interest in owning TikTok. I think a lot of interest because it, Oracle wasn’t Oracle. I mean, if you said

[00:01:38] Lee Jackson: Oracle was mentioned Sure.

[00:01:40] Doug McIntyre: The least likely company in the world to own a consumer based social media thing is a massive CRM company.

[00:01:48] Lee Jackson: Yeah, I know.

[00:01:49] Doug McIntyre: That fits with our business. Just perfect. What a match. Larry Ellison must have, I don’t know. He maybe is in one of his jet planes or something and he broke a blood vessel. But it doesn’t make any sense.

[00:02:03] Lee Jackson: No, it, it really doesn’t. Especially when Oracle’s committed. I mean, Ellison’s like the second wealthiest man now.

[00:02:09] Lee Jackson: ’cause, Oracle’s stock has just exploded higher. And why they would want to do that. I have no idea. And the thing about TikTok that’s interesting is that. It, really, the demographic for TikTok is much younger, teenagers dancing and teenagers rapping and, whatever. I don’t look at it I don’t think my 40-year-old son looks at it, but, so it’s got a much, younger demo.

[00:02:35] Doug McIntyre: I had it on my phone, oh. And it started to become addictive. I never uninstall apps. I uninstalled it. I deleted the app because I don’t wanna be tempted, it’s like I’m interested in football. Well, the algorithm figures that out immediately. So I’m being fed all this football stuff and it’s, wow.

[00:02:55] Doug McIntyre: It gets better and better. And then it sees, well, I’m interested in football, mo. You know what I’m, I mean, it’s just brilliant the way that the algorithm’s been. It’s a good, it’s a very good algo. I must get rid of it. One day I said, and it’s gone.

[00:03:11] Lee Jackson: Yeah. I, didn’t do it because I knew I would, I mean, I love the stuff from the libs of tip TikTok.

[00:03:18] Lee Jackson: It’s hilarious stuff. They just blow people up. But yeah, I, wasted enough time on the internet as it is, and since we’re constantly writing and The internet for what we do for a living is that, I still think it’s, it, I think doing the standalone version smart, because that’s a, that’s an easier way for a, that, for it to be regulated here in the United States, and b, for ByteDance to get, get monetized than c for the president to say, see, I told you I’d keep TikTok.

[00:03:50] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. So, listen, if ByteDance gets 50 or a hundred billion dollars out of this, I wouldn’t be surprised.

[00:03:57] Lee Jackson: No, not at all.

