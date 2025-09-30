Oracle May Soon Hold the Keys to TikTok’s Kingdom | ORCL Stock

Investing
With Donald Trump expected to sign a deal that will keep TikTok operating in the U.S., many have speculated who might benefit the most if/when this takes place. Among the biggest potential winners is Oracle (ORCL), with the company set to oversee the algorithm of the social media platform and keep the data protected from would-be hackers. What might all this add up to for TikTok users, investors in Oracle and other social media powerhouses remains to be seen, but for the time being, Doug and Lee discuss just how much of an impact all of this might have on Oracle, its founder and its shareholders.
Doug McIntyre: Oracle will almost certainly be one of the shareholders in TikTok as it comes over from China for an undisclosed amount of money right now. Looks like the Murdochs might be in there. Looks like Michael Dell might be in there. Now to me, the guys who get the great deal are Oracle because Oracle is basically gonna provide the cloud storage for this which has to be huge. They’re also gonna manage the algorithm. You know, people were worried that that would be managed by the Chinese and they’d be able to steal the habits that you and I have, I guess. But I think a pretty brilliant move. I understand that Ellison and the President are probably sort of a bit pals, but I think this is a winner.
Lee Jackson: Yeah, I think it is as well, because, you know, the, the president, he knew all along that it was a valuable property to keep going, but not with the kind of data that was going back to the People’s Republic of China. And you know, from what I read today, Ellison, they’re gonna bury this thing, you know, so deep that, that no hacker, no anybody will be able to get in and view their data or the new TikTok data. So yeah, I think it’s great. And Oracle just keeps charging right along. You know, making, you know, Larry is neck and neck with, with Musk for world’s richest guy. I think it’s really powerful. And, and even your pal Cramer said, you know, whoever gets the keys to the TikTok Kingdom you wanna own, and I think Cramer’s right on this one.
