Stock Market Live August 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises in Hope of Lower Interest Rates

Key Points President Trump will gain another “yes” vote for lowering interest rates at the Fed.

Multiple new tariff rates went into effect at midnight last night.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is bouncing off yesterday’s loss, up 0.3% premarket and aiming to close out the week on an up note Friday. And why?

Last night, President Trump named Stephen Miran, currently his chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, to replace retiring Adriana Kugler on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran will serve out at least the remainder of Kugler’s term of office, which expires in January. This subtracts one vote from the Fed against lowering interest rates, and replaces it with a vote in favor of reducing rates — a fact investors are taking as a positive for the stock market.

On the tariffs front, U.S. “reciprocal” tariffs against dozens of nations around the world went into effect at midnight Thursday. And also on the tariffs front, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that at least some Indian refiners have stopped buying Russian oil, and that Russia is beginning to divert oil sales from India to China, all in response to President Trump adding a 25% tariff surcharge to imports of Indian goods in punishment for that country’s purchases of Russian oil.

Finally, Russia itself comes up against a deadline today to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face even more U.S. sanctions. Ahead of the deadline, Russian President Putin has apparently agreed to meet with President Trump to discuss a ceasefire, perhaps as early as next week.

And now, on to earnings.

Earnings

Multiple S&P 500 component companies reported earnings after close of trading last night. Among them:

Advertising marketplace The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) beat by a penny in Q2, earning $0.41 per share. TTD booked $694 million in the quarter, nearly $10 million ahead of expectations.

IT company Akamai Technologies (Nasdaq: AKAM) beat by eighteen cents, earning $1.73 per share in the quarter on revenues that just edged past expectations — $1.04 billion.

Travel company Expedia (Nasdaq: EXPE) beat its Q2 forecast by $0.28, reporting a $4.24 per share profit on $3.8 billion in revenue, which was also above estimates.

On the other hand, Block (NYSE: XYZ), the payments company formerly known as Square, missed earnings by a nickel, reporting only a $0.62 per share profit in Q2.

