Stock Market Live August 7: Shrugging Off Tariffs News, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again

Key Points President Trump announced even more tariffs last night: a 50% combined rate on Indian imports and 100% on imported semiconductors (with caveats).

S&P 500 companies are reporting strong earnings this morning.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) shrugged off reports last night that President Trump will impose a 50% tariff on imports from India (25% “reciprocal,” 25% sanctions for purchasing Russian oil), and 100% tariffs on imported semiconductor chips, rising 0.6% premarket Thursday morning.

Helping to mitigate the tariffs turmoil, the President made vague comments about exempting from the semiconductor tariff any companies that are “building [factories] in the United States or have committed to build” such fabrication plants. For these companies, “there will be no charge.”

And the implication seems to be that if you’re a foreign company manufacturing chips abroad, and exporting them to the U.S., but you’re also building factories in the U.S. to manufacture other chips here, then even the chips you export to the U.S. will come in tariff-free.

Granted, the tariffs news is all a bit fuzzy and subject to change at the drop of a hat. So today, let’s focus on something a bit more concrete that may be helping the stock market: Earnings.

Earnings

Earnings season is well underway at this point, yet we still have many S&P 500 component companies lining up to report. Among them:

Clothier Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) beat its fiscal Q1 2026 forecast by seven cents this morning, reporting a $3.52 per share profit on sales of $1.7 billion — also above estimates.

Industrial conglomerate Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) earned $7.15 per share in its fiscal Q4 report today, four cents better than expected. Sales were $5.2 billion, more than the $5.1 billion expected.

Oil giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported a $1.42 per share Q2 profit, four cents better than expected.

And Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), maker of the popular Zepbound and Mounjaro GLP-1 weight loss drugs, earned $6.31 per share. This was $0.72 more than analysts had forecast, and Lilly’s $15.6 billion in Q2 revenue topped sales forecasts by nearly $1 billion. Lilly also raised guidance through the end of this year, forecasting profits as high as $23 a share on sales of as much as $62 billion.

Sound good? Investors apparently wanted even more though — and Lilly stock is down nearly 8% premarket.

