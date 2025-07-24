Nasdaq Composite Live: All-Time Highs With Earnings Season Heating Up Ajay Suresh / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points The tech-heavy NASDAQ notched a new high this morning, just above 23,394.

Plus, Alphabet beat on both revenue and earnings, while Tesla revealed another tough quarter.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ notched a new high this morning, just above 23,394 on earnings.

In fact, just last night, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported numbers that beat expectations on both revenue and earnings.

Revenue of $96.43 million was above expectations of $94 billion. EPS of $2.31 was also above estimates calling for $2.18 a share. YouTube ad revenue soared to $9.8 billion, beating estimates of $9.56 million. Google Cloud revenue of $13.62 billion beat estimates for $13.11 billion.

Plus, the company is planning to spend more on artificial intelligence. In February, it planned to invest $75 in capex for AI. But that was increased last night to $85 billion thanks to growing demand for Cloud products and services.

Unfortunately, Tesla made a mess.

Down about 6%, or $21 a share in premarket, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) posted its worst quarterly sales decline in years. Revenue dropped 12% to $22.5 billion from $25.5 billion, with analysts looking for $$22.74 billion. EPS of 40 cents also came in below estimates of 43 cents. Not helping, Musk did mention the company could have a rough few quarters ahead as a result of expiring federal electric vehicle tax credits.

Analysts are a bit mixed with responses.

Wells Fargo sees further downside, dropping their price target to $120 a share. The firm is also cautious on robotaxis and the Optimus humanoid, fearing that both could take longer than expected. However, Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month price target to $300 from $285. The firm expects Tesla’s revenue growth and profits to improve in 2026

President Trump and Chairman Jerome Powell are on deck, too.

For the first time in nearly two decades, a president will visit the Federal Reserve.

“American presidents have traditionally respected the independence of the central bank, which is insulated both in law and in practice from the political whims of elected officials,” reported CNBC. “Trump’s visit is a remarkable symbolic move on that independence, bringing his drumbeat of criticism over Powell’s refusal to lower interest rates right to the chairman’s doorstep.”

It’ll be interesting to see what happens.

President Trump is expected to visit the Federal Reserve at 4 pm EST.

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.