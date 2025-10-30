Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls After Fed Interest Rate Cut

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The Federal Reserve announced a 0.25% interest rate cut to as low as 3.75% yesterday.

President Trump has concluded a trade deal with China to lower U.S. tariffs in exchange for soybean imports and rare earth magnet exports.

As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced a 0.25% reduction in its target interest rate yesterday, to a range of from 3.75% to 4% — but the stock market reacted almost not at all. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) gained less than 0.1% yesterday, and it’s down a sizeable 0.5% in early trading this morning.

This is despite some arguably good news out of Asia, where President Trump has concluded a new trade deal with Beijing that should see the threat of 100% additional tariffs removed, tariffs in punishment for China’s role in the fentanyl trade reduced to 10%, Chinese restrictions on rare earth magnet exports postponed by a year, and Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans resumed.

This sounds like good news for American companies that rely on rare earth magnets to build their products — good news too for American farmers. So why aren’t investors happier about it — especially after also getting the interest rate cut they’ve been clamoring for?

Magnificent 7 Earnings

Earnings seem part of the answer. Three of the biggest S&P 500 names involved in both tech and AI have reported profits already, but their results seem somewhat mixed.

Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG) had arguably the best news. Announcing Q3 earnings last night, the tech giant “beat” by 58 cents with a $2.87 per share profit on sales of $102.4 billion — well ahead of the $99.8 billion forecast.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) also reported last night, beating with $51.2 billion in revenue, but reporting a big drop in profit to just $1.05 per share after taking a nearly $16 billion charge to earnings. Meta also guided to revenue not appreciably greater than the $57.3 billion Wall Street was already expecting in Q4.

Finally, Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) announced it beat earnings by 47 cents, reporting $4.13 per share in adjusted earnings and a GAAP profit of $3.72 — up 13% year over year. Revenue also exceeded expectations at a triply-lucky $77.7 billion.

In early trading, Alphabet stock is up more than 2%, but Microsoft shares are trading down more than 2%, and Meta’s big negative earnings surprise is subtracting more than 12% from that stock.