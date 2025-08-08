Trump's $12-$15 Trillion of New Capital Makes These 4 AI Stocks (and 1 ETF) a Buy 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points The passage of the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) gave economic stability, assuring of tax cuts that stimulate investment, job creation, and GDP growth.

Fully deductible depreciation for buildings, equipment, and research, combined with $12 trillion of investment commitments, and AI efficiency, should lead to an unprecedented economic boom.

Foreign manufacturers are subject to paying a 10-25% tariff, but would not pay any tariff for producing their goods in the US, while benefitting from an effective 15% corporate tax rate. This will revitalize building and the production of American goods.

With new trade deals finalized, or awaiting approval with the EU, UK, Japan, China, South Korea Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia the Philippines, Thailand, and Pakistan; American manufacturers have gained greater access to global markets.

An estimated $12-$15 trillion dollars of capital will be flowing into our country from the passage of the BBB and new and forthcoming trade agreements. This article focuses upon the very best long term investments in technology companies, noting $3 trillion of capital commitments for AI data centers and infrastructure.

The market is shaky right now, given the downward revisions of jobs, and of the FED refusing to lower interest rates. Moreover, the August 1st deadline passed for new trade agreements, in which many countries will now be charged tariffs on their exports. This could allow for a market downturn, but, with trillions of dollars of capital commitments, and the passage of tax cuts, this short term instability should soon be forgotten, with the likely exceptional growth in the coming years.

Data center stocks have been driving the market in recent months, for which NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the giant elephant in the room. During the second week of May, I recommended to buy when the stock price was 116. Now it is 177, which is just off a record high. NVIDIA should do very well in the coming years, with construction of AI factories, the mass production of supercomputers in Texas, and manufacturing of Blackwell AI chips in Arizona, that are part of $500 billion of investments by NVIDIA in AI infrastructure. Many analysts anticipate stock prices between $240-$491 in the coming years per my research.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) more than doubled since early April, 2025, but is still almost 20% under its peak of March, 2024. The previous ban on graphics processor sales to China has been reversed, and earnings will be released on August 5th. The dramatic increase in AMD’s stock price in 2025, came from greater market share of computer processing units in PC’s and laptops.

Global Foundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has added $3 billion of investment for semiconductors to be used in data centers and AI. GFS is a supplier of Apple, and although the stock is down about 1/3rd from its 2024 peak in July to $36.50. UBS kicked up its price target to $43.

Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) produces chips, image sensors, and semiconductors used in cars and manufacturing. After meeting earnings expectations, the stock price dropped about 12% today, and currently is $50.73. Morningstar assessed the fair market value of $70 per share. Power is key for AI data centers, for which Onsemi has the only American made intelligent power semiconductor, which increases power density and decreases power loss.

An ETF that has increased by 240% in 5 years, is Vaneck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH). Every rating I reviewed was to buy, and none were to short the stock. This ETF is up 96 points in the last 4 months, with a current price of $283 per share. This fund identifies semiconductor manufacturers whose liquid assets are best in line with their market caps. With $3 trillion of AI investments in the US, this ETF should do very well for the long term. There is greater risk, as the beta is 1.71, meaning if the market declines by 1% this ETF could decline by 1.71%. However, this ETF has done amazingly well the last 4 years, for which semi-conductors should see a significant increase in US demand, with $3 trillion of investment in AI.

My next article will recommend top electricity and nuclear energy providers that will power AI data centers, along with infrastructure and materials ETF’s involved with construction of buildings and factories. Additionally, American automobile manufacturers will have greater penetration of foreign markets, and should have increased US demand from trillions of dollars of investment commitments.

