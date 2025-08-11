Live: Will Archer Aviation (ACHR) Soar After Q2 Earnings Today?

Key Points
Live Updates
My Reaction
Archer’s story hinges on first-mover advantage in urban air mobility and dual-use (civil/defense) commercialization. This quarter proved manufacturing scale, but the stock’s reaction suggests market fatigue with “pre-commercial optimism.”
Sentiment snapshot:
🟢 Execution milestones hit: production ramp + UAE ops
🟡 Defense and Olympics provide brand credibility, not yet monetization
🔴 Stock sold off on lack of new certification/revenue details
⚠️ High cash burn and wide losses still key overhangs
What Changed This Quarter
✅ UAE program operational — aircraft delivered, flights started, commercial payments expected in H2
✅ 6 Midnight aircraft in production, 3 nearing completion
✅ Selected as official air taxi provider for LA28 Olympics
✅ Two defense acquisitions bolster DoD go-to-market
⚠️ No new timeline on FAA type certification
❌ Adjusted EBITDA loss widened YoY (–$118.7M)
⚖️ Still pre-revenue; monetization narrative intact but deferred
Key Operating Highlights
Operational scale-up and geopolitical alignment (UAE + LA28) are clear wins. But lack of near-term monetization clouds investor conviction.
|Metric or Milestone
|Q2 2025 Result
|Context
|Midnight Aircraft in Production
|6 units
|3 in final assembly
|UAE Launch Aircraft Delivered
|1 aircraft
|Test flights underway in Abu Dhabi
|Official Partner of LA 2028 Olympics
|Confirmed
|Aligns with FAA deployment efforts
|Cash and Equivalents
|$1.724B
|Sector-leading liquidity
|Adjusted EBITDA
|–$118.7M
|Includes stock comp and warrant costs
|Strategic Acquisitions (Defense)
|2 deals
|Overair patent + composite assets
Guidance Update
|Category
|Q2 2025 Update
|Direction
|Q3 Adjusted EBITDA
|–$110M to –$130M loss
|⚖️ In line
|UAE Launch Timing
|Commercial payments expected in H2 2025
|📈 Positive
|Aircraft Production
|6 Midnights in production, 3 in final assembly
|📈 Ramp confirmed
|FAA Production Cert Progress
|Ongoing reviews and inspections
|⚖️ Neutral
Guidance affirms Archer’s steady pace, but with no update on U.S. type certification dates or defense revenue timing, investor patience may be thinning.
Management Commentary
“This quarter, we ramped aircraft manufacturing across our facilities in California and Georgia with six Midnight aircraft in production, including three in final assembly… We’re executing from a position of strength with a sector-leading $1.7 billion of liquidity.”
— Adam Goldstein, CEO
Management emphasized strength in both execution and balance sheet, but the market’s muted reaction suggests investors are focused on timeline certainty and margin outlook, not just cash on hand.
Earnings are in
|Metric
|Actual
|Consensus
|Beat/Miss
|EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.20 (implied)
|–$0.18
|❌ Miss
|Adjusted EBITDA
|–$118.7M
|N/A
|⚠️ N/A
|Revenue
|$0.0M (pre-revenue)
|$0.0M
|⚖️ In line
A strong operational update was overshadowed by rising losses and cash burn concerns. Despite clear progress on Midnight and UAE launches, the market is demanding more visibility on revenue generation and certification timelines.
Pre-Earnings Recap
Markets close in the next hour with earnings following shortly after.
Archer’s Q2 2025 report is not about EPS or not generating revenue just yet, its about the company’s ability to maintain momentum in its UAE launch, advance FAA certification, and scale manufacturing with Stellantis will drive investor sentiment.
The defense partnership with Anduril and AI collaboration with Palantir add speculative upside, but dilution risks from recent capital raises ($850M) linger. Historically, Archer’s stock has been more sensitive to strategic updates than EPS beats, suggesting potential for sharp moves if management delivers clear progress or stumbles on timelines. Investors should watch for guidance on Midnight’s commercial rollout and any surprises in regulatory or partnership developments.
Performance After Recent Quarters
Archer has delivered positive EPS surprises in three of the last four quarters, but stock price reactions have been mixed, with significant volatility post-earnings. The strong Q1 2025 reaction (+26.76% 1-day) reflects optimism around international deployments, though Q4 2024’s miss tempered enthusiasm.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025 (May 12, 2025)
|+47.44%
|+26.76%
|+21.33%
|+14.42%
|Q4 2024 (Feb 27, 2025)
|-52.52%
|+8.17%
|+4.08%
|+4.08%
|Q3 2024 (Nov Arapaho7, 2024)
|+12.06%
|+21.09%
|+14.69%
|+2.19%
|Q2 2024 (Aug 8, 2024)
|+6.23%
|-5.69%
|-4.91%
|+2.33%
Archer Aviation (NASDAQ: ACHR) stands at a pivotal moment as it reports Q2 2025 earnings after market close today. With its Midnight eVTOL aircraft nearing commercial deployment, the company is transitioning from engineering breakthroughs to operational reality. Investors are keenly focused on progress toward FAA certification, international launches, and partnerships with heavyweights like Stellantis and Anduril. As a pre-revenue innovator in the rapidly evolving urban air mobility sector, Archer’s updates on production and regulatory milestones could drive significant market reactions.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Archer Aviation’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect
Here’s Wall Street’s consensus for Q2 2025 earnings estimates:
- Revenue: ACHR Is Pre-Revenue with revenue expected in the coming quarters.
- EPS (Normalized): -$0.18.
And full-year estimates are currently set at:
- FY 2025 Revenue: $10.76 million.
- FY 2025 EPS: -$0.74.
Key Areas to Watch
- Midnight Launch Program: Management highlighted the UAE as the first market for Midnight’s commercial debut, with piloted flights imminent. Updates on delivery timelines and operational insights will signal execution strength. Any delays could pressure the stock, while confirmation of on-schedule deliveries to Abu Dhabi Aviation would bolster confidence.
- FAA Certification Progress: Archer emphasized advancing toward for-credit flight testing with the FAA. Investors will watch for specifics on certification milestones and timelines for U.S. deployments. Clarity on the final stages of type certification, especially after the FAA’s Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR), could signal a clear path to U.S. operations. Progress here is critical to unlocking domestic markets like New York and Los Angeles.
- Stellantis Partnership: The deepened collaboration with Stellantis for manufacturing scale-up was a focal point. Any news on the Georgia facility’s completion or production targets will be critical. Investors will seek details on how Stellantis’s expertise is reducing costs and timelines, as well as any updates on the facility’s capacity to flex between civilian and defense aircraft production.
- Defense and AI Ventures: Partnerships with Anduril for hybrid eVTOLs and Palantir for AI-driven aviation software were noted as growth vectors. Progress updates could bolster long-term optimism. Investors will look for specifics on the hybrid aircraft’s development timeline with Anduril and any early results from Palantir’s AI platform, which could differentiate Archer in a competitive field.
- Cost and Capital Efficiency: With low-volume production underway, management discussed targeting gross margins at 250 aircraft. Investors will seek clarity on build costs amid tariff concerns. Updates on cost trends, especially with U.S.-based manufacturing mitigating tariff risks, will be key to assessing Archer’s path to profitability. Recent capital raises ($850M) also raise questions about cash burn and dilution risks.
