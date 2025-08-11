Live: Will Archer Aviation (ACHR) Soar After Q2 Earnings Today? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Archer aims to launch Midnight air taxis in the UAE, eyeing early revenue in 2025.

Investors brace for updates on FAA certification and manufacturing scale-up with Stellantis.

Stock volatility looms as eVTOL pioneer navigates pre-revenue growth narrative.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Archer Aviation (NASDAQ: ACHR) stands at a pivotal moment as it reports Q2 2025 earnings after market close today. With its Midnight eVTOL aircraft nearing commercial deployment, the company is transitioning from engineering breakthroughs to operational reality. Investors are keenly focused on progress toward FAA certification, international launches, and partnerships with heavyweights like Stellantis and Anduril. As a pre-revenue innovator in the rapidly evolving urban air mobility sector, Archer’s updates on production and regulatory milestones could drive significant market reactions.

We'll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Archer Aviation's earnings hit the newswires.

What to Expect

Here’s Wall Street’s consensus for Q2 2025 earnings estimates:

Revenue : ACHR Is Pre-Revenue with revenue expected in the coming quarters.

EPS (Normalized) : -$0.18.

And full-year estimates are currently set at:

FY 2025 Revenue : $10.76 million.

FY 2025 EPS: -$0.74.

Key Areas to Watch

Midnight Launch Program : Management highlighted the UAE as the first market for Midnight’s commercial debut, with piloted flights imminent. Updates on delivery timelines and operational insights will signal execution strength. Any delays could pressure the stock, while confirmation of on-schedule deliveries to Abu Dhabi Aviation would bolster confidence.

FAA Certification Progress : Archer emphasized advancing toward for-credit flight testing with the FAA. Investors will watch for specifics on certification milestones and timelines for U.S. deployments. Clarity on the final stages of type certification, especially after the FAA’s Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR), could signal a clear path to U.S. operations. Progress here is critical to unlocking domestic markets like New York and Los Angeles.

Stellantis Partnership : The deepened collaboration with Stellantis for manufacturing scale-up was a focal point. Any news on the Georgia facility’s completion or production targets will be critical. Investors will seek details on how Stellantis’s expertise is reducing costs and timelines, as well as any updates on the facility’s capacity to flex between civilian and defense aircraft production.

Defense and AI Ventures : Partnerships with Anduril for hybrid eVTOLs and Palantir for AI-driven aviation software were noted as growth vectors. Progress updates could bolster long-term optimism. Investors will look for specifics on the hybrid aircraft’s development timeline with Anduril and any early results from Palantir’s AI platform, which could differentiate Archer in a competitive field.

Cost and Capital Efficiency : With low-volume production underway, management discussed targeting gross margins at 250 aircraft. Investors will seek clarity on build costs amid tariff concerns. Updates on cost trends, especially with U.S.-based manufacturing mitigating tariff risks, will be key to assessing Archer’s path to profitability. Recent capital raises ($850M) also raise questions about cash burn and dilution risks.

