Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) will report first-quarter earnings after the bell Monday, with the spotlight less on current financials and more on the company’s certification timeline, cash runway, and manufacturing scale-up plans. Shares were trading just above $9.00 late Monday morning, roughly flat on the year.

The electric air taxi developer still expects to achieve FAA type certification in the second half of 2025, and says its Georgia manufacturing facility is nearly ready to begin tooling Midnight aircraft by June. That plant is designed to eventually support up to 650 aircraft annually. But unlocking that scale depends on finalizing a cost-sharing and production agreement with Stellantis, which remains outstanding. In its 10-K, Archer noted that its $408 million year-end cash balance is sufficient to fund “planned operations for at least 12 months,” though the company will ultimately need “significant additional capital” to reach commercial operations.

Analysts expect minimal Q1 revenue (~$0.3 million) and a loss of $0.19 per share, with defense-related prototype income and flight test activity contributing most of the topline. What matters most today are management’s updates on certification progress, UAE launch timelines, and any new Department of Defense or international partnerships.

The call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

