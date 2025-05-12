Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow

Live Updates
Company chatter pre-earnings
1. Revenue Starts This Year via UAE Launch Edition — Not FAA Dependent
CEO Adam Goldstein confirmed Archer will start generating revenue in 2025—ahead of FAA certification—via a paid “Launch Edition” program in Abu Dhabi. The UAE will receive two Midnight aircraft plus full support (infrastructure, pilot training, MRO), and the deal is valued at “$20+ million,” with additional markets in discussion.
“We’ll spend the next 18 months… setting up infrastructure, training, and support. They’re paying us—$20M+—and we believe it will be margin positive.”
This gives Archer a clear near-term revenue stream that doesn’t rely on U.S. regulatory timing.
2. Cash Liquidity Tops $1 Billion — Before Stellantis Commitment
Archer exited 2024 with $835M in cash, but total liquidity was over $1 billion thanks to Q1 equity raises and construction loan draws. This doesn’t include Stellantis’ potential $400M contract manufacturing contribution, which is still expected to finalize this quarter.
“We currently have a liquidity position of over $1 billion… not including the up to $400 million Stellantis has agreed in principle to commit.”
This significantly derisks the ramp to scale and offsets burn concerns.
3. Defense Aircraft Is a Hybrid, Low-Signature System Built on Midnight Platform
The Anduril-backed Archer Defense project is progressing toward a new hybrid-power VTOL with low thermal and acoustic signature, designed directly on top of the Midnight platform. The dual-use positioning (military + commercial) gives Archer potential revenue outside FAA timelines.
“It builds directly on Midnight’s tech… a hybrid powertrain VTOL aircraft with low thermal and acoustic signature.”
This reinforces the optionality and IP leverage embedded in Archer’s product roadmap.
What to watch for later
Archer reports earnings this evening with the spotlight squarely on execution. The company is still guiding to FAA type certification for its Midnight eVTOL in the second half of 2025, and the Georgia facility is expected to begin tooling aircraft in the coming weeks. But meaningful revenue isn’t expected until at least 2026, and the success of the next phase depends on what happens between now and year-end.
The biggest near-term uncertainty is whether Stellantis finalizes its role in manufacturing. Archer’s FY-24 10-K confirmed that a definitive cost-sharing agreement is still pending. Without it, the company may need to tap capital markets sooner than expected—especially if certification milestones slip. Cash stood at $408 million at year-end, giving Archer roughly 12 months of funding under current plans.
Tonight’s call needs to address:
• Progress on closing the FAA Means-of-Compliance matrix
• A clear timeline for TIA flight testing
• Updates on the UAE launch and new DoD contracts
• Status of Stellantis labor/tooling partnership
Analysts already expect minimal Q1 revenue and widening losses. The upside case depends entirely on credible forward progress.
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) will report first-quarter earnings after the bell Monday, with the spotlight less on current financials and more on the company’s certification timeline, cash runway, and manufacturing scale-up plans. Shares were trading just above $9.00 late Monday morning, roughly flat on the year.
The electric air taxi developer still expects to achieve FAA type certification in the second half of 2025, and says its Georgia manufacturing facility is nearly ready to begin tooling Midnight aircraft by June. That plant is designed to eventually support up to 650 aircraft annually. But unlocking that scale depends on finalizing a cost-sharing and production agreement with Stellantis, which remains outstanding. In its 10-K, Archer noted that its $408 million year-end cash balance is sufficient to fund “planned operations for at least 12 months,” though the company will ultimately need “significant additional capital” to reach commercial operations.
Analysts expect minimal Q1 revenue (~$0.3 million) and a loss of $0.19 per share, with defense-related prototype income and flight test activity contributing most of the topline. What matters most today are management’s updates on certification progress, UAE launch timelines, and any new Department of Defense or international partnerships.
The call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.
