Stocks Are Overvalued, According to Experts

Several pieces of research show that institutional investors are selling stocks that individual investors are buying. The market has become frothy. “Meme stocks” have returned to the market. Some of these get bid up much higher than their rational valuations and then crash.

A recent analysis confirms that institutional investors believe the market is significantly overvalued.

They believe that a trade war will start a recession and that inflation will keep the Federal Reserve from making rate cuts.

A new poll from Bank of America confirms that institutional investors believe the market is significantly overvalued and that it is about to get a major reset downward. “About 91% of participants indicated that American stocks are overvalued, the highest ever proportion in data going back to 2001,” according to Bloomberg.

One reason respondents worry about the rising market is that, after a correction in April, the market has been on fire. Another is that the S&P 500 is trading well above its 10-year forward 12-month price-to-earnings average. The figure today is 22.26x. In late October 2024, it was 17.23x.

The bank does the survey monthly. It was in the field between July 31 and August 7. It included 169 managers who oversee $413 billion in assets.

What are the biggest worries? According to Bloomberg, 29% believe a trade war will start a recession, and 27% believe that inflation will keep the Federal Reserve from rate cuts.

Another reason that institutional investors worry is that there is an artificial intelligence (AI) equity bubble. Fourteen percent report this as a risk.

Bubble anxiety is not new. Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ: META) price is up 31% this year while the S&P 500 is up only 9%. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is up 25%.

One takeaway is that individual investors may be holding stocks that could be a big part of any substantial crash in the market.

Meme Stocks Can Crush You

