The Last Time the Market Flashed This Signal, It Crashed 21%

Key Points in This Article: The S&P 500 ’s market cap to real DPI ratio hitting 28x signals a potential crash, echoing a 21% drop in 2022.

The meme stock craze evolved from a 2020 retail surge to a 2021 frenzy, collapsing in 2022 due to overvaluation.

A 43% rise in unprofitable tech stocks since May heightens the risk of a speculative bubble.

The Rise of Speculative Tech

The past five years have been a rollercoaster ride. It has gone from boom to bust and then on to new all-time highs again. The S&P 500 has closed at a new peak for six consecutive days.

In large part, it has been technology stocks driving the performance with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) becoming the most valuable company in the world with a $4.3 trillion valuation. Yet there is a troubling undercurrent at play as well.

Unprofitable tech stocks have surged 43% since May, outpacing the broader market’s gains, according to recent market analyses. This mirrors the speculative exuberance seen during the dot-com bubble, where companies with little to no earnings drove valuations to unsustainable levels.

The current rally, fueled by optimism about avoiding a recession and anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, risks a similar fate if fundamentals fail to catch up. According to the market commentary site The Kobeissi Letter, data from Real Investment Advice underscores this disconnect: since March 2020, the S&P 500 has risen 116%, while real disposable personal income (DPI) has grown a mere 13%, highlighting a market increasingly detached from the economic reality of most Americans.

A Market Soaring on the Surface

As summer trading heats up, the stock market continues to dazzle with record-breaking performances, drawing in investors with promises of endless gains.

The benchmark index has been a beacon of optimism, fueled by technological innovation and a post-pandemic economic rebound. Yet, beneath the surface of this bullish facade lies a subtle signal that has historically preceded significant turmoil.

The S&P 500’s market capitalization relative to DPI has hit an astonishing 28x, surpassing the previous peak of 25x during the 2021 meme stock frenzy. This metric, which tracks how much the market’s value outpaces the inflation-adjusted income of American households, is flashing a warning that echoes a past crash — and it’s one investors should heed.

Echoes of a 21% Crash

The last time this ratio reached such heights was at the tail end of the meme stock craze in early 2022. From January 1, 2022, to the S&P 500’s bottom on June 16, 2022, the market shed approximately 21% of its value, a stark reminder of the risks tied to overvaluation.

The meme stock phenomenon itself unfolded in distinct phases. It began with the initial surge in 2020, driven by retail traders on platforms like Reddit’s WallStreetBets, who targeted undervalued stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) amid COVID-19 lockdowns and stimulus cash. This evolved into a speculative frenzy in 2021, with prices soaring on hype rather than fundamentals, peaking during the previously mentioned meme stock frenzy.

The bubble burst in 2022, as institutional selling and profit-taking triggered a sharp correction, exposing the fragility of this retail-driven rally.

Historical Precedents and Current Risks

Historically, such disparities have preceded major corrections. The dot-com crash and the 2008 financial crisis saw similar divergences before significant declines. The current meme stock frenzy, with rallies in stocks like Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) suggests a repeat of this pattern, with retail traders once again pushing valuations to extremes.

The 21% drop in 2022 serves as a cautionary tale, suggesting that the market may be on the cusp of another painful adjustment.

Key Takeaway

For the savvy investor, the current market signals suggest it’s time to pivot from aggressive buying to strategic preparation. Rather than pursuing fleeting late-cycle gains, consider adopting a cautious approach by building a substantial cash reserve.

Take inspiration from Warren Buffett, who has strategically amassed a $348 billion cash stockpile at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B). While he has made selective stock purchases, his overall stance has leaned toward selling, positioning him to seize opportunities when the market inevitably corrects.

This approach allows him to acquire undervalued, high-quality companies at attractive prices, offering a blueprint for navigating the potential downturn ahead with confidence. Keep some (or a lot) of powder dry in anticipation of the crash to come, so that you can pounce on the deep discounts the market will offer in top stocks that are suddenly rerated lower.

