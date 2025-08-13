Live: Will Coherent (COHR) Surge After Q4 Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points This earnings live blog will update automatically with news and analysis below right after Coherent reports. We expect earnings to hit newswires around 4:15 p.m. ET. Here are the key figures Wall Street expects last quarter: Revenue: $1.51 billion EPS (Normalized): $0.92

Record Q3 revenue driven by +54% YoY AI data center growth and +21% telecom strength.



1.6T transceiver ramp remains on track for CY2025; 3.2T platform and indium phosphide fab expected to enhance margin leverage.



Gross margin strategy under pressure from product mix and flat sequential revenue outlook.



Live Updates Live Coverage

Coherent (NYSE: COHR) reports Q4 FY2025 earnings after the close today. Last quarter delivered strong upside in AI, telecom, and laser transceivers, but investors are on alert for signs of margin pressure and decelerating industrial demand. Management’s tone on Q1 visibility and full-year guidance will be critical, especially with the stock up 70% over the past year and now trading above the average analyst price target.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Coherent’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

Estimates Snapshot

Q4 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:

Revenue: $1.51 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.92

Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:

Revenue: $5.79 billion

EPS: $3.50

For comparison, Coherent posted $1.31B in revenue and $0.61 in EPS for Q4 FY2024, implying ~15.1% revenue growth and ~50.8% EPS growth YoY.

Key Areas to Watch

AI Datacenter Demand and 1.6T Ramp

Datacom revenue tied to AI grew 54% YoY in Q3, led by demand for EML, VCSEL, and silicon photonic transceivers. The 1.6T product family is set to begin volume shipments later this year, supported by rising customer interest across hyperscale and optical domains.

Indium Phosphide Capacity and Vertical Integration

Coherent’s internally manufactured EMLs now power the majority of transceiver revenue. The upcoming 6-inch indium phosphide fab should improve gross margin scalability and accelerate future 3.2T product readiness.

Telecom and Coherent Optics Expansion

Telecom revenue rose 21% YoY in Q3, driven by ZR/ZR+ coherent modules for datacenter interconnect and metro optical networks. Orders remain strong across global service providers, with bandwidth upgrades continuing into H1 FY2026.

Gross Margin Execution in Challenging Mix

Q3 gross margin reached 38.5%, aided by cost reductions and pricing gains. However, management flagged potential Q4 pressure from unfavorable product mix and flat revenue. CFO Sherri Luther noted:

“We continued to improve pricing and reduce costs across our product portfolio, which contributed to our margin expansion.”

Industrial and Display Volatility

The company cited ongoing softness in industrial markets despite stable demand for display lasers and semi cap tools. Investors will look for clarity on order trends in tools and OEM components tied to China, EVs, and OLED growth trajectories.

