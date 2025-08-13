Live: Will Coherent (COHR) Surge After Q4 Earnings?

Key Points
-
This earnings live blog will update automatically with news and analysis below right after Coherent reports. We expect earnings to hit newswires around 4:15 p.m. ET.
Here are the key figures Wall Street expects last quarter:
- Revenue: $1.51 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $0.92
-
Record Q3 revenue driven by +54% YoY AI data center growth and +21% telecom strength.
-
1.6T transceiver ramp remains on track for CY2025; 3.2T platform and indium phosphide fab expected to enhance margin leverage.
-
Gross margin strategy under pressure from product mix and flat sequential revenue outlook.
-
Live Updates
Call Is Almost Done
Coherent’s call is nearly finished, shares are still down about 17% as of 6 p.m. ET.
We’ll post our notes shortly from the call, but it is worth noting that nothing that was said materially changed the company’s share price.
That’s different than Cisco, which saw shares rally during the company’s conference call.
Coherent on Their Ability to Withstand Tariffs
Here’s what Coherent CEO James Anderson had to say about the company’s ability to withstand tariffs on the company’s earnings call:
Over the past months, you’ve heard me stress the importance of Coherent’s dynamic, flexible global manufacturing footprint as a competitive advantage and a hedge against geopolitical risks. Our U.S. footprint is a key part of that strategy. Coherent has a long industry of advanced manufacturing in the United States, leading U.S. manufacturing innovation since our founding more than 50 years ago, beginning with the company’s first manufacturing site in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, which remains our company headquarters.
Today, our U.S. manufacturing footprint extends across more than a 8 U.S. manufacturing locates in 13 states. Across those U.S. manufacturing locations, we employ thousands of people. These sites lead the industry in technical innovation, manufacturing, and we continue to invest in our U.S. manufacturing footprint.
Bull/Bear Debate
We’ve included Coherent in our $500,000 AI Portfolio at 24/7 Wall St. and are positive long-term on the company. So let’s look at this quarter from the bull/bear framework.
Bullish!
- Revenue guidance came in light but EPS fro next quarter at the midpoint matched Wall Street’s expectations.
- The company is beginning its 1.6T module ramp, which should be a large revenue driver in 2026.
- Coherent emphasized gross margin expansion during the year, they’re clearly focusing on their opportunities in the AI space in an outsized way.
Bearish!
- The company had run up 121% since April 21st. If a stock runs that fast and issues disappointing guidance, it’s going to fall almost 100% of the time.
- While Coherent’s networking business is doing great, its laser business continues to post middling results. The materials business is also seeing significant revenue declines.
Here's What's Next
Coherent’s conference call starts at 5 p.m., we’ll listen in and post notes.
Shares are currently down 19%.
One interesting note is that guidance excludes $20 million for assets being sold off. You wonder if that revenue was included whether the reaction after hours would have been this severe.
First Revenue from 1.6T Datacom Transceivers Next Quarter
In their release Coherent highlighted:
- First Revenue from 1.6T Datacom Transceivers. Commenced revenue shipments of our 1.6T transceiver products, enabling high-performance AI datacenter applications.
The growth of 800g and 1.6T modules is part of the bull case for Coherent so its encouraging to see revenue beginning to flow from these products. We’d expect more commentary on this during the company’s earnings call.
Coherent's CEO on AI Growth
Jim Anderson, CEO, said, “We delivered a strong fiscal 2025 with revenue growth of 23% and non-GAAP EPS expansion of 191%. We believe we are well positioned to continue to drive strong revenue and profit growth over the long-term given our exposure to key growth drivers such as AI datacenters. We also continue to optimize and focus our portfolio with the recently announced agreement to sell our Aerospace and Defense business. As we enter a new fiscal year, we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead of us.”
Detailed Earnings Summary
COHR | Coherent Corp. Q4’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $1.00 [✅]; UP +96% YoY
- Revenue: $1.53B (Est. $1.51B) [✅]; UP +16.4% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 38.1% [✅]; UP +220 bps YoY
- Net Income: $0.19B [✅]; UP +73.6% YoY
- GAAP Loss Per Share: $(0.83)
- Operating Income: $0.28B (Est. $0.28B) [✅]; UP +35.8% YoY
Q4’25 Outlook:
- Revenue: $1.46B to $1.60B [➖]
- Excludes approximately $20 million in Aerospace and Defense revenue expected after the sale closes.
- Continued focus on AI datacenters and other growth drivers.
Q4 Segment Performance:
- Networking Revenue: $0.95B (Est. $0.95B) [✅]; UP +39% YoY
- Materials Revenue: $0.24B (Est. $0.24B) [✅]; DOWN -15.5% YoY
- Lasers Revenue: $0.35B (Est. $0.35B) [✅]; UP +8.5% YoY
Other Key Q4 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $0.28B (Est. $0.28B) [✅]; UP +35.8% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $0.31B [➖]; UP +14.2% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $0.16B [➖]; UP +23.0% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $0.63B; UP +16.1% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 36.9% (vs. 11.1% YoY)
- Debt Repayment: Approximately $437 million repaid in FY25.
CEO Commentary:
- Jim Anderson: “We delivered a strong fiscal 2025 with revenue growth of 23% and non-GAAP EPS expansion of 191%. We believe we are well positioned to continue to drive strong revenue and profit growth over the long-term given our exposure to key growth drivers such as AI datacenters. We also continue to optimize and focus our portfolio with the recently announced agreement to sell our Aerospace and Defense business. As we enter a new fiscal year, we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead of us.”
CFO Commentary:
- Sherri Luther: “In fiscal 2025, in addition to strong revenue growth, we achieved gross margin expansion of 358 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Revenue growth and margin expansion drove improvement in our operating cash flow, which enabled us to repay approximately $437 million of our outstanding debt for the full fiscal year.”
Coherent Now Down About 16%
Coherent shares have bounced slightly off the bottom but are trading down about 16% as of 4:28 p.m. ET. It looks like the company is about to give up a sizable percent of its recent gains.
Why Shares Are Dropping
If you own Coherent you’re probably wondering why shares are dropping.
The company beat revenue expectations last quarter ($1.53 billion) and EPS expectations ($1 in adjusted EPS vs. $.92 of expectations).
The problem is the revenue guid for next quarter is $1.46 billion to $1.60 billion, at the midpoint that’s lower than Wall Street expectations of $1.55 billion.
When a stock has run up as much as Coherent has, even a ‘small’ miss on guidance like this is usually punished severely.
Earnings Are Out
Guidance is below expectations and shares are down 15% after hours.
Things to Know Before Coherent Reports After the Bell
Coherent will report after the bell today. We expect their earnings should hit newsires at about 4:15 p.m. ET.
As a reminder, new updates will post on this live earnings blog automatically. You don’t have to do anything except leave this page open.
Here’s where Wall Street consensus stands headed into earnings:
Q4 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:
- Revenue: $1.51 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $0.92
Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:
- Revenue: $5.79 billion
- EPS: $3.50
With Coherent shares having seen a strong run, they’ll likely need to top these numbers by a decent margin for shares to rise tomorrow.
Wall Street's View Heading Into Earnings
Consensus Rating:
- 19 analysts
- 11 Buy | 5 Hold | 3 Strong Buy
- Net rating: Buy
Price Targets:
- Average: $105.06
- High: $127.00 | Low: $77.00
- Current Price: $118.25
- Implied downside to average PT: –12.5%
Despite outperforming targets, analysts remain cautious on valuation — with Coherent trading above its consensus price, execution and outlook must remain strong to support the multiple.
How Coherent Looked After Recent Earnings
Earnings History
After two quarters of strong upside reactions, COHR has developed breakout momentum, particularly when EPS surprise exceeds 20%+.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q3 FY2025
|+5.81%
|+7.83%
|+12.58%
|+14.73%
|Q2 FY2025
|+41.79%
|+11.17%
|+12.48%
|+10.40%
|Q1 FY2025
|+21.31%
|–7.17%
|–8.20%
|–1.89%
|Q4 FY2024
|+1.67%
|+4.45%
|+5.25%
|+6.21%
Coherent (NYSE: COHR) reports Q4 FY2025 earnings after the close today. Last quarter delivered strong upside in AI, telecom, and laser transceivers, but investors are on alert for signs of margin pressure and decelerating industrial demand. Management’s tone on Q1 visibility and full-year guidance will be critical, especially with the stock up 70% over the past year and now trading above the average analyst price target.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Coherent’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
Estimates Snapshot
Q4 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:
- Revenue: $1.51 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $0.92
Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:
- Revenue: $5.79 billion
- EPS: $3.50
For comparison, Coherent posted $1.31B in revenue and $0.61 in EPS for Q4 FY2024, implying ~15.1% revenue growth and ~50.8% EPS growth YoY.
Key Areas to Watch
AI Datacenter Demand and 1.6T Ramp
Datacom revenue tied to AI grew 54% YoY in Q3, led by demand for EML, VCSEL, and silicon photonic transceivers. The 1.6T product family is set to begin volume shipments later this year, supported by rising customer interest across hyperscale and optical domains.
Indium Phosphide Capacity and Vertical Integration
Coherent’s internally manufactured EMLs now power the majority of transceiver revenue. The upcoming 6-inch indium phosphide fab should improve gross margin scalability and accelerate future 3.2T product readiness.
Telecom and Coherent Optics Expansion
Telecom revenue rose 21% YoY in Q3, driven by ZR/ZR+ coherent modules for datacenter interconnect and metro optical networks. Orders remain strong across global service providers, with bandwidth upgrades continuing into H1 FY2026.
Gross Margin Execution in Challenging Mix
Q3 gross margin reached 38.5%, aided by cost reductions and pricing gains. However, management flagged potential Q4 pressure from unfavorable product mix and flat revenue. CFO Sherri Luther noted:
“We continued to improve pricing and reduce costs across our product portfolio, which contributed to our margin expansion.”
Industrial and Display Volatility
The company cited ongoing softness in industrial markets despite stable demand for display lasers and semi cap tools. Investors will look for clarity on order trends in tools and OEM components tied to China, EVs, and OLED growth trajectories.
