What To Expect On Coherent (COHR) Q1 Earnings Coverage

Quick Read Coherent (COHR) shares surged 47% in fiscal 2025, driven by AI datacenter demand and double-digit earnings growth.

Coherent’s AI datacenter and communications division grew 51% in fiscal 2025, fueled by shipments of 800G and early 1.6T transceivers.

The company launched the world’s first 6-inch indium phosphide facility in Texas, enhancing capacity and cost efficiency for optical components.

Coherent (Nasdaq: COHR) reports fiscal first-quarter 2026 results after the close. The photonics and semiconductor equipment supplier is coming off a strong FY25, up 47%, fueled by booming AI datacenter demand and double-digit earnings growth. Shares have risen sharply in recent months, reflecting optimism that management can sustain that momentum into FY26.

Last quarter, Coherent reported normalized EPS of $1.00, beating consensus by 8.7%, on revenue of $1.53 billion, up 16% year-over-year. Management highlighted robust AI datacenter and telecom demand, expanding indium phosphide capacity, and early shipments of its 1.6T transceivers.

What to Expect When Coherent Reports Tonight

Metric Estimate Year-Ago (Q1 FY25) Growth (YoY) Revenue $1.54 B $1.35 B +13.9% EPS (Normalized) $1.04 $0.74 +40.9% Full-Year 2026 EPS $4.59 $3.53 +30.0% Full-Year 2026 Revenue $6.27 B $5.81 B +7.9%

Key Areas to Watch

1. AI Datacenter and Transceiver Growth- Coherent’s core growth engine remains its AI datacenter and communications division, which surged 51% in FY25. The company shipped initial volumes of 1.6T transceivers last quarter and expects a broader ramp through calendar 2026. Investors will look for sequential growth in 800G and early traction in 1.6T units as key validation of its technology leadership.

2. Indium Phosphide and U.S. Manufacturing Expansion- Production at its new 6-inch indium phosphide facility in Sherman, Texas in August 2025, the world’s first at that scale has capability enhances capacity and cost efficiency while deepening its supply chain resilience. Updates on ramp progress and utilization will be closely watched, as it underpins margin expansion and product supply for next-gen optical components.

3. Apple Partnership and VCSEL Ramp- Coherent’s new multiyear VCSEL supply agreement with Apple will begin contributing revenue in the second half of 2026. Management has characterized this as an expansion of a long-standing relationship and a vote of confidence in Coherent’s U.S.-based production. Any new color on volume expectations or capital commitments tied to this deal could move shares.

4. Portfolio Optimization and Debt Reduction- Coherent is selling its Aerospace & Defense business for $400 million, using proceeds to pay down debt. The divestiture is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS and reduce leverage below 2x. Investors will focus on how quickly this transition supports free cash flow and interest expense reduction.

5. Margins and Cost Controls- Non-GAAP gross margin reached 37.9% in FY25, up 358 bps, and management guided Q1 FY26 to 37.5%–39.5%. CFO Sherri Luther highlighted pricing optimization, cost reductions, and yield improvements as key drivers. Analysts will look for early evidence that Coherent is tracking toward its long-term >42% gross margin target.