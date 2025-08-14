Live: Will KULR Sink or Soar After Earnings Today? Canva

Key Points KULR reports earnings after the bell today. Here’s what Wall Street expects from the comapny: Revenue: $3.45 million EPS (GAAP): -$.12 EPS (Adjusted): -$.08

We’ll update this live blog with news and analysis after the company reports. Simply leave this page open and new updates will appear.

KULR Technology Group (NYSE: KULR) reports afte the bell today. Shares soared across 2024, eventually hitting $43.92 at the end of 2024.

Yet, it’s been an awful 2025 so far. Shares are down 78% even while the price of Bitcoin continues to rise. The company currently has a market capitilization of a little more than $200 million while recently reporting its Treasury had reached 1,021 BTC. In other words, the value of its Bitcoin today stands at about $120 million, or 60% the company’s total value.

Investors will be watching for progress recording revenue. While sales are still small, Wall Street does expect $19.5 million in revenue in 2025 and growth to $34.75 million in 2026.

Key Areas to Watch for In Q2

KULR is currently followed by only two analysts who provide estimates. Here’s what they expect from last quarter:

Revenue: $3.45 million

EPS (GAAP): -$.12

EPS (Adjusted): -$.08

Here are some key themes to watch from the company’s call tonight:

What deal progress will be announced? The comapny discussed mutliple partnerships and potential deals last quarter including ones with UPS. What updates will the company offer on moving these deals toward generating revnue?

Will the company stick to its expectations of doubling sales in 2025? Last year KULR generated sales of $10.74 million. In the first quarter it produced $2.45 million and analysts expect $3.45 million in the second quarter. Those numbers imply significant revenue acceleration happening in the back half of the year. Will KULR stick to this projection?



