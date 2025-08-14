Live: Will KULR Sink or Soar After Earnings Today?

Key Points
KULR reports earnings after the bell today. Here’s what Wall Street expects from the comapny:
- Revenue: $3.45 million
- EPS (GAAP): -$.12
- EPS (Adjusted): -$.08
- We’ll update this live blog with news and analysis after the company reports. Simply leave this page open and new updates will appear.
Live Updates
Very Bitter Call!
The Q&A with KULR is full of largely angry (frustrated?) questions. Someone asked a pretty good question why the company doesn’t host a call the next morning so investors can ask about the most recent quarter.
I'll Give Management Credit
On KULR's Call
We’re listening in to KULR’s call right now.
Shares are currently up 17%. The company announced a 1 to 8 reverse stock split to get its price comfortably above delisting issues.
In addition, revenue growth exceeded expectations.
We’ll post notes from their call shortly.
More Details on KULR's Quarter
KULR | KULR Technology Group Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- EPS: $0.22 [✅]
- Revenue: $3.97M (Est. $3.50M) [✅]; [UP] +63% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 18% [✅]; [DOWN] -600 bps YoY
- Net Income: $8.14M [✅]; [UP] +$14.03M YoY
- Operating Loss: $9.45M; [DOWN] +77% YoY
- SG&A Expenses: $6.94M; [UP] +51% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $2.44M; [UP] +86% YoY
- Cash and Accounts Receivable: $24.73M
Q2’25 Outlook:
- Revenue: $4.50M ±10% (Est. $4.00M) [✅]
- The outlook reflects continued growth in product sales and strategic investments in R&D.
- Management expects to leverage its Bitcoin holdings to support operational expansion and product development.
Q2 Segment Performance:
- Product Sales Revenue: $1.98M (Est. $1.75M) [✅]; [UP] +74% YoY
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- BTC Holdings: 1,021 BTC; [UP] +$101M in acquisitions
- BTC Yield: 291.2%;
CEO Commentary:
- Michael Mo: “KULR is in its strongest financial position to accelerate its growth and continue its innovations. Alongside the increased revenue in Q2, our Bitcoin holdings provide a solid financial balance sheet that enables us to invest confidently in developing new KULR ONE battery products, expand our R&D efforts, and drive towards the next phase of our growth.”
CFO Commentary:
- Shawn Canter: “We are proud to deliver another revenue record quarter – the highest in KULR’s history. Revenue rose 63% year-over-year. We continue to invest for KULR’s long-term growth and scalability. In parallel, we are executing on our Bitcoin treasury strategy. We hold over 1,035 BTC and a yield approaching 300%. We remain confident in our ability to build shareholder value through our energy management, exoskeleton and BTC strategies.”
A Good Day for KULR Investors
KULR has reported and shares are up 15%. We’ll post more analysis shortly.
KULR Shares Down 2.7% Today
KULR Technology reports after the bell today and shares have sold off slightly. As of 3:35 p.m. ET they’re down 2.7%.
The company has sold off throughout 2025 even while Bitcoin performed well. We’ll see if there’s enough business momentum announced today to turn the story around.
KULR Technology Group (NYSE: KULR) reports afte the bell today. Shares soared across 2024, eventually hitting $43.92 at the end of 2024.
Yet, it’s been an awful 2025 so far. Shares are down 78% even while the price of Bitcoin continues to rise. The company currently has a market capitilization of a little more than $200 million while recently reporting its Treasury had reached 1,021 BTC. In other words, the value of its Bitcoin today stands at about $120 million, or 60% the company’s total value.
Investors will be watching for progress recording revenue. While sales are still small, Wall Street does expect $19.5 million in revenue in 2025 and growth to $34.75 million in 2026.
Key Areas to Watch for In Q2
KULR is currently followed by only two analysts who provide estimates. Here’s what they expect from last quarter:
Here are some key themes to watch from the company’s call tonight:
- What deal progress will be announced?
- The comapny discussed mutliple partnerships and potential deals last quarter including ones with UPS. What updates will the company offer on moving these deals toward generating revnue?
- Will the company stick to its expectations of doubling sales in 2025?
- Last year KULR generated sales of $10.74 million. In the first quarter it produced $2.45 million and analysts expect $3.45 million in the second quarter. Those numbers imply significant revenue acceleration happening in the back half of the year. Will KULR stick to this projection?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.