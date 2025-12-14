Weekly Dividend ETF COIW Pays 52 Times Per Year But 100% Return of Capital Raises Red Flags for Retirees

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW) offers 52 dividend payments per year, a huge improvement over the quarterly payments of most ETFs, and a newer cohort of monthly yield options. Launched in February 2025, COIW targets weekly distributions while providing 120% leveraged exposure to Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) through total return swaps. However, more frequent income doesn’t mean safer income, and COIW’s distribution pattern shows exactly why.

How COIW Generates Weekly Income

Unlike traditional dividend ETFs, COIW uses total return swaps to gain 1.2x leveraged exposure to Coinbase stock. The fund calculates weekly distributions using a proprietary formula incorporating COIN’s performance and implied volatility. COIW doesn’t sell covered calls, offering uncapped upside but full downside exposure, amplified by 20% leverage.

This creates extreme distribution volatility. Over the past 12 weeks, COIW’s payments ranged from $0.18 to $1.16 per share, a 6.4x variation. The October 14 payment hit $1.16, while the December 1 payment dropped to $0.18. This unpredictability makes budgeting impossible for income-focused investors.

The Sustainability Problem

COIW’s distributions aren’t funded by traditional dividend income. Coinbase pays no dividends, generating zero passive income for the ETF. Instead, distributions come from swap-based returns and volatility-dependent calculations. According to Roundhill’s filings, 100% of COIW’s distributions are estimated to be return of capital, not dividend income.

Return of capital distributions reduce your cost basis rather than representing true income. While not immediately taxable, they create larger capital gains when you sell and can signal unsustainable payouts. The fund warns that “distributions may exceed the Fund’s income and gains” and that “distribution rates caused by unusually favorable market conditions may not be sustainable.”

The underlying risk is Coinbase’s extreme volatility. With a beta of 3.69, COIN moves nearly four times more than the broader market. Over the past year, the stock declined 13.77%, and COIW’s 1-month performance shows a 10.75% loss. An investor receiving high weekly distributions while losing 10% in principal isn’t generating income, they’re watching capital erode.

COIN’s 52-week range spans from $142.58 to $444.64, a 211% spread. Leveraged exposure amplifies both gains and losses. If COIN falls 83.33% in any calendar week, COIW could lose its entire value.

A Stable Alternative: JEPI

For reliable monthly income without extreme volatility, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers a proven alternative. JEPI generates income through covered call writing on a diversified equity portfolio, delivering consistent monthly distributions with a current yield around 7%. Unlike COIW’s 100% return of capital structure, JEPI’s distributions come from actual option premiums and equity income. With $37 billion in assets and a track record dating to 2020, JEPI provides stability and predictability that COIW’s leveraged, single-stock approach cannot match.