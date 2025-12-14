S&P 500
Investing

Weekly Dividend ETF COIW Pays 52 Times Per Year But 100% Return of Capital Raises Red Flags for Retirees

Quick Read

  • COIW offers 120% leveraged exposure to Coinbase with weekly distributions that varied 6.4x over 12 weeks.
  • All distributions are estimated return of capital. Coinbase pays no dividends.
  • COIW lost 10.75% in one month while Coinbase fell 13.77% over one year.
By Michael Williams Published
Weekly Dividend ETF COIW Pays 52 Times Per Year But 100% Return of Capital Raises Red Flags for Retirees

The Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW) offers 52 dividend payments per year, a huge improvement over the quarterly payments of most ETFs, and a newer cohort of monthly yield options. Launched in February 2025, COIW targets weekly distributions while providing 120% leveraged exposure to Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) through total return swaps. However, more frequent income doesn’t mean safer income, and COIW’s distribution pattern shows exactly why. 

How COIW Generates Weekly Income

Unlike traditional dividend ETFs, COIW uses total return swaps to gain 1.2x leveraged exposure to Coinbase stock. The fund calculates weekly distributions using a proprietary formula incorporating COIN’s performance and implied volatility. COIW doesn’t sell covered calls, offering uncapped upside but full downside exposure, amplified by 20% leverage.

This creates extreme distribution volatility. Over the past 12 weeks, COIW’s payments ranged from $0.18 to $1.16 per share, a 6.4x variation. The October 14 payment hit $1.16, while the December 1 payment dropped to $0.18. This unpredictability makes budgeting impossible for income-focused investors.

An infographic titled &#039;Monthly Pay ETFs Are Popular, But COIW Levels It Up With Weekly Income Instead | COIW ETF&#039; outlines details, risks, and an alternative for the COIW ETF. It features sections on COIW&#039;s weekly income and leveraged exposure to Coinbase (COIN), how income is generated, and a line graph showing extreme distribution volatility for COIW over 12 weeks from October 6 to December 8, with values ranging from $0.18 to $1.16. Additional sections detail sustainability and risks, including 100% return of capital, Coinbase&#039;s high volatility (Beta 3.69), and principal erosion for COIN (-13.77% in 1 year) and COIW (-10.75% in 1 month). Finally, it presents JEPI as a stable alternative, noting its reliable monthly income (~7% yield), covered call writing on a diversified equity portfolio, and proven track record since 2020 with $37B AUM.
24/7 Wall St.

The Sustainability Problem

COIW’s distributions aren’t funded by traditional dividend income. Coinbase pays no dividends, generating zero passive income for the ETF. Instead, distributions come from swap-based returns and volatility-dependent calculations. According to Roundhill’s filings, 100% of COIW’s distributions are estimated to be return of capital, not dividend income.

Return of capital distributions reduce your cost basis rather than representing true income. While not immediately taxable, they create larger capital gains when you sell and can signal unsustainable payouts. The fund warns that “distributions may exceed the Fund’s income and gains” and that “distribution rates caused by unusually favorable market conditions may not be sustainable.”

The underlying risk is Coinbase’s extreme volatility. With a beta of 3.69, COIN moves nearly four times more than the broader market. Over the past year, the stock declined 13.77%, and COIW’s 1-month performance shows a 10.75% loss. An investor receiving high weekly distributions while losing 10% in principal isn’t generating income, they’re watching capital erode.

COIN’s 52-week range spans from $142.58 to $444.64, a 211% spread. Leveraged exposure amplifies both gains and losses. If COIN falls 83.33% in any calendar week, COIW could lose its entire value.

A Stable Alternative: JEPI

For reliable monthly income without extreme volatility, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) offers a proven alternative. JEPI generates income through covered call writing on a diversified equity portfolio, delivering consistent monthly distributions with a current yield around 7%. Unlike COIW’s 100% return of capital structure, JEPI’s distributions come from actual option premiums and equity income. With $37 billion in assets and a track record dating to 2020, JEPI provides stability and predictability that COIW’s leveraged, single-stock approach cannot match.

