The High-Growth Dividend Stock Outperforming Nvidia That Could Explode Higher in 2025 ipopba / Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: Nvidia has been a top-performing investment due to its leadership in AI and semiconductors, with strong growth potential.

has been a top-performing investment due to its leadership in AI and semiconductors, with strong growth potential. Focusing only on headline stocks like Nvidia overlooks other high-growth opportunities with dividend income.

EQT (EQT) has outperformed Nvidia over the past year and offers a superior dividend yield with significant growth prospects.

(EQT) has outperformed Nvidia over the past year and offers a superior dividend yield with significant growth prospects. Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Beyond the Nvidia Hype

Over the past few years, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a stellar investment, riding the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor demand. Its stock has soared, delivering remarkable returns for investors who bet on its innovative chips powering AI data centers and gaming. With a forward-looking growth trajectory, Nvidia remains a compelling choice for those seeking exposure to the tech sector’s AI boom.

However, focusing solely on headline-grabbing stocks like Nvidia means overlooking other high-performing opportunities. Some lesser-known stocks have not only outperformed Nvidia but also offer consistent dividend growth, providing a balanced mix of capital appreciation and income.

One such stock is EQT (NYSE:EQT), a natural gas producer that has outpaced Nvidia’s gains over the past year while delivering a robust dividend yield, making it a standout choice for 2025 and beyond.

A Natural Gas Powerhouse

EQT is the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin, with a focus on the Marcellus and Utica shales. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers, leveraging its extensive pipeline infrastructure.

EQT has positioned itself as an innovator by investing in certified low-emissions natural gas, appealing to environmentally conscious data center developers seeking reliable, cleaner energy sources.

This strategic focus aligns with the surging energy demands of AI-driven data centers, which require stable, 24/7 power. EQT’s commitment to sustainability and its operational scale make it a critical player in the energy sector, particularly as natural gas becomes a key fuel for the AI revolution.

A Stellar Growth Performance

Over the last 12 months, EQT’s stock has surged by an impressive 64%, significantly outpacing Nvidia’s 45% gain. This performance reflects EQT’s ability to capitalize on rising natural gas demand, particularly from AI data centers.

Trading at approximately $52.85 per share, EQT boasts a market capitalization of $33 billion. Its financial health is underscored by a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, indicating a conservative approach to financing.

EQT’s recent quarterly earnings reported $1.30 per share, handily beating by $0.05 per share the consensus estimate, though adjusted operating revenue of $1.6 billion — up 35% year-over-year — fell short of expectations of $1.79 billion.

Despite this, analysts project robust earnings growth with profits expected to double this year and it to enjoy compounded annual earnings growth of 47% over the next five years, driven by increasing energy needs.

EQT’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 10x suggests it trades at a significant discount compared to its sector, enhancing its attractiveness.

Dividend Strength and Growth Potential

EQT offers a quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share, translating to an annualized yield of 1.2% — six times greater than Nvidia’s miserly 0.2%. Its dividend growth is particularly compelling, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39% and a 10-year CAGR of 25%. Remarkably, EQT maintains a free cash flow (FCF) payout ratio of just 19%, indicating it is not only safe, but has significant room for future dividend increases or reinvestment in growth initiatives.

The company’s focus on low-emissions gas positions it to benefit from the AI data center boom, as tech giants prioritize sustainable energy. Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with 16 of 25 analysts rating EQT a “Buy,” and an average 12-month price target of $63.44 per share, implying potential 20% upside.

Long-term, EQT’s strategic assets and market position suggest it could continue to outperform as energy demands escalate.

Why EQT Could Explode Higher in 2025

EQT’s growth trajectory is bolstered by its alignment with the AI-driven energy surge. As data centers proliferate, natural gas remains a critical, reliable power source, and EQT’s low-emissions certifications give it a competitive edge.

The company’s operational efficiency, low debt, and undervalued stock price make it a prime candidate for capital appreciation. Additionally, institutional interest is strong, with 92% of EQT’s stock owned by hedge funds and institutions like Vanguard, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and Wellington Management Group, signaling confidence in its future.

With a price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, EQT offers a compelling mix of growth and value, positioning it for potential explosive gains in 2025 and beyond.

Key Takeaway

Investors can achieve strong returns with Nvidia, but the market offers other compelling opportunities outside the tech and AI sectors. EQT stands out as a high-growth dividend stock, blending robust capital appreciation with a reliable and growing income stream.

Its outperformance of Nvidia over the past year, combined with a sustainable dividend policy and strategic positioning in the energy sector, makes EQT an excellent choice for investors seeking long-term rewards.

By diversifying into stocks like EQT, investors can build a balanced portfolio that thrives across market cycles.

Escape Credit Card Debt Quicksand With a 0% Card Today (sponsor) Looking for a smarter way to tackle your credit card debt? A balance transfer card could be your ticket to financial freedom, finally eliminating your debt once and for all. We’ve assembled a list of the top balance transfer cards available today. Many offer a 0% introductory APR, giving YOU the chance to pay down your balance without the added cost of interest. Even better, many come with no annual fee—so you can focus on eliminating debt and keeping more money in your pocket. Get started today and discover financial freedom.