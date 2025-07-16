Should You Buy Nvidia's Secret Investment Portfolio's Biggest AI Stock Investment? 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: Nvidia ’s (NVDA) $3.7 billion investment portfolio reflects its strategic focus on advancing AI innovation beyond its core GPU business.

NVDA retained all existing holdings and added one new AI-focused stock, signaling confidence in the sector’s growth.

Nvidia’s investments aim to shape the future of AI by backing companies that complement its technology ecosystem.

Nvidia’s Strategic AI Vision

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has solidified its position as the backbone of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, with its graphics processing units (GPUs) driving the most advanced AI models and positioning it as a top choice for investors eyeing the industry’s growth.

Beyond its dominance in hardware, Nvidia is quietly shaping AI’s future through a lesser-known investment portfolio, now valued at an impressive $3.7 billion. This portfolio’s growth reflects Nvidia’s knack for spotting transformative AI companies early.

While Nvidia held firm on all of its existing positions in Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX), and WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD), it added one new AI stock to its roster: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), a newly public cloud infrastructure provider.

This strategic addition highlights Nvidia’s commitment to nurturing the next wave of AI innovation, ensuring it remains a central force in the industry’s evolution. By backing companies that complement its technology, Nvidia is not just riding the AI wave but actively steering its direction. But should you be adding CoreWeave to your portfolio, too?

Nvidia’s $350 Million Bet

CoreWeave is Nvidia’s most significant portfolio addition, turbocharging the growth of its secret investment portfolio to an impressive $3.7 billion valuation. The AI chipmaker invested $350 million in CoreWeave in two tranches before its March IPO.

Having originally invested $100 million in April 2023, it invested another $250 million just before its public debut, giving it a total of approximately 24.2 million shares at $40 per share. That secured a 7% stake for Nvidia that is now valued at nearly $3.4 billion, a nice return on its investment so far.

CoreWeave’s stock has skyrocketed over 250% since the IPO, climbing above $140 per share today, making it a standout performer (CRWV stock had gone as $187 per share in the weeks after its launch).

This surge is driven by CoreWeave’s expertise in providing GPU-accelerated infrastructure tailored for AI workloads, powered by Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips like the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell and GB300 NVL72. The company reported a staggering 420% year-over-year revenue increase to $981.6 million in the first quarter, fueled by demand from major clients like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), OpenAI, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), who rely on its high-performance computing for AI training and inference.

Why CoreWeave Is a Hit

Nvidia’s investment in CoreWeave has proven to be a masterstroke due to its strategic alignment with the AI ecosystem’s needs. CoreWeave’s data centers, built almost entirely on Nvidia GPUs, meet the surging demand for scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure, making it a linchpin for large-scale AI deployments.

Its $6 billion investment in a new Pennsylvania AI data center and the announced $9 billion acquisition of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) last week have significantly expanded its capacity, positioning it to capture even more market share.

These moves enhance CoreWeave’s ability to serve enterprise clients developing generative AI, machine learning, and other compute-intensive applications. Nvidia’s early investment capitalized on CoreWeave’s unique position as a leader in AI-native cloud infrastructure, a sector projected to grow rapidly as AI adoption accelerates.

The partnership is mutually beneficial: CoreWeave’s reliance on Nvidia’s GPUs ensures a steady demand for Nvidia’s hardware, while Nvidia’s stake amplifies its exposure to the cloud computing boom.

Despite its success, CoreWeave faces risks that investors should weigh. Its high customer concentration, with a handful of major clients driving revenue, poses potential vulnerabilities if relationships shift. Additionally, upcoming share lockup expirations could introduce volatility, as early investors may sell portions of their holdings.

However, CoreWeave’s robust financials, with margins improving due to economies of scale, and its strategic alignment with Nvidia’s ecosystem mitigate these concerns.

Key Takeaway

For investors, CoreWeave offers a compelling opportunity to tap into the AI infrastructure market, which is expected to grow at a 30% CAGR through 2030. Nvidia’s confidence, evidenced by its substantial investment and ongoing partnership, signals CoreWeave’s potential to remain a leader in this space.

While its valuation reflects high growth expectations, the stock’s momentum and Nvidia’s backing make it an attractive prospect for those seeking exposure to AI’s next frontier.

