This Market-Beating Stock Is a Hidden Buffett-Style Gem

Key Points in This Article: Warren Buffett prioritizes stocks with wide moats, ensuring durable competitive advantages and long-term profitability.

Copart (CPRT) dominates online vehicle auctions with its VB3 platform, achieving 925% returns over 10 years versus the S&P 500 ’s 207%.

(CPRT) dominates online vehicle auctions with its VB3 platform, achieving 925% returns over 10 years versus the ’s 207%. Despite a recent 25% decline, Copart’s scale, technology, and market resilience make it a top long-term investment.

Warren Buffett is known for seeking out stocks of companies that possess wide economic moats — businesses with durable competitive advantages that fend off rivals and ensure long-term profitability.

These moats, whether from brand strength, technological superiority, or market dominance, create resilient enterprises that thrive through economic cycles. Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is one Buffett-esque company that embodies this philosophy.

As the global leader in the otherwise mundane online vehicle auction industry, Copart connects buyers and sellers of salvage and used vehicles through its proprietary VB3 platform and handles over 2 million transactions annually across 11 countries. Its unmatched scale, technology, and vast network have driven staggering outperformance, with cumulative returns of 925% over the past decade — dwarfing the 207% returns of the S&P 500.

Despite a recent sharp dip, Copart’s unique and commanding position in a niche market makes it a compelling long-term investment, aligning perfectly with Buffett’s strategy of buying businesses with enduring advantages.

A Digital Powerhouse with Unmatched Scale

Copart’s dominance in vehicle remarketing stems from its pioneering VB3 online auction platform. Launched in 2003, it revolutionized a fragmented industry.

With over 200 facilities and 10,000 acres of inventory worldwide, Copart processes vehicles ranging from totaled cars to motorcycles and serves buyers in more than 190 countries. Its technological edge — including high-resolution imaging, real-time bidding, and AI-driven fraud detection — creates a seamless experience that has allowed it to own an estimated 50% of the U.S. salvage vehicle auction market and a growing share globally. Competitors like Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) struggle to match its dominance.

This scale and efficiency translate into robust financials: $4.24 billion in 2024 revenue, with over 80% coming from high-margin service fees. As modern vehicles grow more complex, insurers are increasingly totaling them, boosting Copart’s auction volumes.

This trend, combined with Copart’s global reach and debt-free balance sheet, positions the company as a resilient, growth-oriented stock for long-term investors seeking exposure to a near-unassailable business.

Why the Recent Pullback?

Despite its long-term success, Copart’s stock has declined nearly 8% over the past year, with a sharp 25% drop in the last three months. This downturn reflects broader market concerns and company-specific challenges.

High interest rates and economic uncertainty have pressured growth stocks, including Copart, as investors favor value plays. Additionally, investors worry about potential margin compression due to increased transportation and labor costs, which rose steadily in fiscal 2024, particularly as Copart expands its business.

A slowdown in used-car price volatility may also reduce auction activity, as Copart thrives in fluctuating price environments. However, these headwinds appear temporary. Copart’s recession-proof model — profiting whether vehicle prices rise or fall — and its ability to pass on costs through fees mitigate these risks, making the current dip a potential buying opportunity.

A Moat Built to Last

Copart’s competitive moat is fortified by its network effects, proprietary technology, and strategic acquisitions like National Powersport Auctions, which expanded its portfolio to include specialty vehicles.

Its relationships with major insurers, who supply 80% of its inventory, are entrenched, and its global buyer base ensures liquidity. With no significant debt and consistent revenue growth (projected at 9% to 10% annually through 2027), Copart is well positioned to capitalize on rising vehicle complexity and global demand for used and salvage vehicles.

Copart thrives on the increasing complexity of modern vehicles, which are often deemed total losses by insurers due to expensive repairs driven by advanced technologies like LiDAR sensors and automated driving systems. This trend results in more vehicles entering Copart’s auctions, as approximately one in five cars is now totaled after accidents — up from one in ten decades ago.

While competitors like IAA exist, they lack Copart’s technological sophistication and international footprint. For investors following Buffett’s playbook, Copart’s ability to generate high returns on capital and maintain pricing power makes it a stock worth buying and holding for decades.

