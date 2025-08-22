Is This Warren Buffett Stock the One That Makes You a Millionaire? hynci / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: Warren Buffett seeks stocks with strong fundamentals undervalued due to market fear.

His buy-and-hold strategy during market dips has created significant wealth.

One of his recent stock purchases is sparking speculation about whether it possesses millionaire-making potential.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

Buffett’s Mastery of Market Missteps

Warren Buffett has built a fortune by targeting companies with stellar fundamentals that the market has unjustly overlooked. His approach thrives on identifying businesses with enduring competitive edges, consistent cash flows, and temporarily depressed stock prices. By buying when others are selling, Buffett turns fear into long-term gains. His iconic investments in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are prime examples.

His disciplined, patient strategy has made millionaires of those who follow his lead. Recently, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) made a bold stock purchase that may just transform a modest investment into millions.

A Stock Under Siege

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is a healthcare insurance behemoth that has endured a brutal year. Its stock plummeted 50% after it was battered by regulatory scrutiny, escalating medical costs, and a high-profile cyberattack that shook investor confidence.

Concerns over Medicare Advantage profitability and rising claim expenses have fueled the sell-off, painting the insurer as a company in crisis. Yet, this dramatic decline masks a critical truth: UNH’s core business remains remarkably strong.

The market’s overreaction has driven its stock price to levels that scream opportunity for value investors like Buffett, who thrive on buying quality companies when they’re out of favor. UNH’s current valuation is a classic setup for those willing to look beyond short-term noise.

UNH’s Unshakable Fundamentals

Despite its stock price collapse, UNH’s financial foundation is rock-solid. In 2024, the company reported revenues surpassing $400 billion, driven by its dominant health insurance operations and its fast-growing Optum division, which provides healthcare services and technology.

UNH’s revenue growth remains robust, up 13% in the second quarter, reflecting its ability to navigate industry challenges. As an insurance giant, UNH benefits from a powerful cash flow model: it collects premiums upfront, creating a “float” that can be invested before claims are paid.

This float, often amounting to billions of dollars, allows UNH to generate additional returns, functioning much like a built-in investment fund. This financial flexibility, paired with disciplined management, makes UNH a standout in the healthcare sector, even amidst its current troubles.

Buffett’s Insurance Obsession

Warren Buffett has long favored insurance and financial stocks, and for good reason. Berkshire Hathaway’s ownership of GEICO illustrates why: insurance companies generate massive premium revenue that is not immediately spent on claims. This cash can be invested elsewhere, compounding wealth over time — a cornerstone of Berkshire’s success beyond Buffett’s investing genius.

UNH operates on a similar model, leveraging its float to fuel investments while maintaining a diversified revenue stream. Buffett’s recent stake in UNH aligns with his love for businesses with predictable earnings, scalable operations, and resilience against short-term setbacks.

UnitedHealth’s market leadership, combined with its discounted price, makes it a textbook Buffett pick, offering investors a chance to own a world-class company at a steep discount.

The Path to Recovery

UNH’s challenges are real but not fatal. The cyberattack, while disruptive, has been addressed with robust security upgrades, and regulatory pressures are part of the cyclical nature of healthcare.

Meanwhile, UNH’s Optum division continues to expand, capturing market share in data analytics and care delivery. Its ability to innovate and adapt positions it for long-term growth.

The stock’s 50% drop has created a rare entry point for investors, as its price-to-earnings ratio of 12 now sits significantly below its five-year average of 21. Buffett’s purchase signals confidence in UNH’s ability to rebound, as its core business remains a cash-generating machine.

For investors with a long-term horizon, this misalignment between price and value is a golden opportunity to bet on a proven performer.

Key Takeaway: A Millionaire-Maker in Disguise

UNH stock’s steep discount belies its enduring strengths: robust revenue growth, a lucrative float, and a dominant position in healthcare. Since Buffett’s purchase was revealed, the stock has climbed 14%, yet it remains undervalued relative to its intrinsic value.

For investors who share Buffett’s patience, UNH offers a rare chance to buy a fundamentally sound company at a bargain. Holding this stock for decades could mirror the success of Buffett’s greatest investments, potentially turning a disciplined stake into millionaire-making returns.

In a market swayed by short-term fears, UNH’s current price is a gift for those who see its long-term potential as a stock that could define wealth-building for a generation.

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now (sponsor) Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now