Nvidia’s $600 Million Quantum Computing Bet: Time to Buy Rigetti, IonQ, or D-Wave?

Key Points Nvidia ’s (NVDA) $600 million investment in Quantinuum values the quantum firm at $10 billion, doubling its prior valuation.

’s (NVDA) $600 million investment in Quantinuum values the quantum firm at $10 billion, doubling its prior valuation. Major investors like JPMorgan and Mitsui joined the round, reflecting strong market confidence in quantum computing.

and joined the round, reflecting strong market confidence in quantum computing. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang’s revised outlook highlights quantum’s nearing practicality, potentially boosting quantum computing stocks.

Nvidia’s Quantum Leap Signals Industry Momentum

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) venture capital arm, NVentures, recently joined a $600 million funding round for Quantinuum, a quantum computing firm majority-owned by Honeywell (NYSE:HON), valuing it at an impressive $10 billion.

This investment doubles Quantinuum’s valuation from $5 billion in January 2024, reflecting surging investor confidence in quantum technology’s potential. Alongside Nvidia, major players like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Mitsui, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and Quanta Computer also participated, underscoring the growing commercial promise of quantum computing. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has shifted his outlook, declaring quantum computing at an “inflection point” for practical applications, a stark contrast to his earlier 15- to 20-year timeline.

This strategic move positions Nvidia to integrate quantum systems with its AI-driven GPU platforms, hedging against future disruptions. With quantum investment soaring — $1.25 billion in Q1 2025 alone — are quantum computing stocks like Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ:QBTS) primed for a resurgence?

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing is a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, and has been making strides with its 84-qubit Ankaa-2 system, boasting a 98% median gate fidelity. The company’s focus on integrating quantum processors with cloud-based classical computing has attracted partnerships with industry giants like Nvidia, with whom it collaborates to enhance GPU-accelerated quantum simulations.

Rigetti’s recent contract with the Department of Energy and a partnership with Riverlane for error correction signal strong institutional backing. However, RGTI’s stock has been volatile, trading at around $14.60 per share this morning, down 31% from its all-time high in January.

Nvidia’s Quantinuum investment could boost sentiment for quantum pure-plays like Rigetti, but its path to profitability remains uncertain, with significant R&D costs. For risk-tolerant investors, RGTI’s technological advancements and partnerships make it a speculative buy, though near-term gains may hinge on broader market enthusiasm for quantum.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ stands out with its trapped-ion quantum processors, known for high fidelity and scalability. Its Aria system, with 25 algorithmic qubits, has demonstrated real-world applications in optimization and machine learning, positioning IonQ as a leader in the quantum race.

The company’s partnerships with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for cloud-based quantum access enhance its commercial prospects. Trading at approximately $41 per share, IONQ stock is down almost 2% in 2025, though its stock almost hit $55 per share in January, fueled by quantum’s growing buzz.

Nvidia’s investment in Quantinuum, a fellow trapped-ion player, validates this technology’s potential, potentially driving investor interest toward IonQ. However, IonQ’s high valuation and lack of near-term profits pose risks. For investors betting on quantum’s long-term disruption — especially with Nvidia’s vote of confidence — IONQ stock presents a compelling, albeit expensive, opportunity for growth.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum, focused on quantum annealing, targets specific optimization problems rather than universal quantum computing. Its Advantage system, with over 5,000 qubits, serves industries like logistics and finance, with clients including Volkswagen and Deloitte. Trading around $15 per share, QBTS remains a stock with high volatility.

Nvidia’s Quantinuum investment may indirectly benefit D-Wave by spotlighting quantum’s commercial viability, but D-Wave’s niche approach limits its appeal compared to universal quantum players like Rigetti and IonQ.

Recent revenue growth from cloud services is promising, but persistent losses and a crowded competitive landscape temper enthusiasm. QBTS could be a speculative buy for investors seeking exposure to quantum’s early adopters, but its risk-reward profile leans heavily on execution and market adoption.

Key Takeaway

Nvidia’s $600 million bet on Quantinuum signals a maturing quantum computing sector, potentially lifting stocks like RGTI, IONQ, and QBTS. Rigetti’s partnerships and IonQ’s technological edge make them stronger candidates for long-term growth, while D-Wave’s niche focus carries higher risks.

Investors must weigh quantum’s transformative potential against current financial uncertainties and market volatility.

