This Boring Dividend Stock Turned $10K Into $5.1 Million in 30 Years

Dividend stocks don’t look hot at first, but if you sit back and let them compound for decades, these boring names can very well outperform the broader market. A tech stock can also do the same, and faster. However, the difference between a boring dividend-paying stock and a tech startup is that the former is much more reliable.

In all likelihood, a Dividend King will be paying even more in dividends 25 years from now, whereas a company like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) can get trounced by competition in less than a decade if it plays its cards slightly wrong. Look at a list of the top 10 tech stocks a decade ago, and you’ll find that half of them have delivered underwhelming gains. Go another decade back, and that list will look alien.

With that in mind, it’s a very good idea to have at least some exposure to these dividend stocks in your portfolio. Here’s one that turned $10,000 into $5.139 million in 30 years.

Altria Group (MO) Beats the Market

Altria (NYSE:MO) is a tobacco company that owns the Marlboro brand. It is the third-largest cigarette company by market capitalization. The Marlboro brand constitutes 90% of Altria’s cigarette revenue, and it has been an enduring cash cow for over a century.

In the past 30 years, the stock itself has not climbed by that much. MO stock is only up by ~1,080% over the past 30 years. But what matters here is the dividend that has been paid out. The core tobacco business has allowed Altria to consistently pay rising dividends. Dividends have been increased for 55 consecutive years.

Reinvesting this rising yield into MO stock led to an extraordinary amount of compounding over the past three decades. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) required to turn $10,000 into $5.1 million over 30 years is north of 23.1%.

If that wasn’t enough, Altria has also aggressively bought back shares.

Thus, disciplined MO stock investors have managed to trounce the broader market’s performance.

The Smoking Decline Hasn’t Led to a Downfall

Recent trends haven’t been so advantageous for Altria. Smoking rates have declined worldwide. So much so that certain countries have banned it among the youth. This led to a corresponding decline in MO stock by over 53% from its peak in 2017 to its trough in 2020.

Altria has since managed to claw its way back with success. It expanded its portfolio to include smoke-free alternatives, including on! oral nicotine pouches from Helix Innovations and NJOY e-vapor products. On top of that, it has equity stakes in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) (the world’s largest brewer) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON), which is a Canadian cannabis company. The Marlboro itself proved to be more valuable, since it is seen as a more premium cigarette brand. This allowed Altria to hike prices for products and increase its cash flow.

The Next 30 Years

MO stock is looking better than ever at the moment. It is up 25.7% year-to-date and comes with a 6.18% dividend yield.

And even though smoking rates are declining, it has not fallen off a cliff and can be offset by price increases. This pricing power won’t run indefinitely, but it should give Altria enough time to diversify enough to make declines in the cigarette market negligible. The company’s 2028 Enterprise Goals seek to double U.S. smoke-free net revenues to $5 billion from a 2022 base of $2.6 billion. Analysts see EPS growing by 6.22% year-over-year for all of 2025.

The next 30 years are unlikely to be as explosive, but MO stock can deliver a double-digit CAGR due to the high dividends and the buybacks. There’s significant room for growth outside the U.S. as incomes rapidly increase in Asia. It is a very solid pick for any dividend portfolio.

