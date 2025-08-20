Eli Lilly Ranks Among Top Large-Cap Performers as GLP-1 Drug Sales Exceed Billions Eli Lilly and Company / Wikimedia Commons

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has quickly emerged as one of Wall Street’s biggest winners, fueled by explosive demand for its new generation of weight-loss and diabetes treatments. The company’s GLP-1 drugs, including Mounjaro and the newly approved Zepbound, have turned into blockbuster products, generating billions in sales and reshaping the pharmaceutical landscape. As a result, Eli Lilly’s stock surged more than 50% year-to-date in 2024. Despite declining approximately -8.6% in 2025, it has still cemented itself as one of the top-performing large-cap companies.

Beyond its breakout weight-loss franchise, Eli Lilly continues to deliver across its portfolio. Established products like Verzenio, Trulicity, Jardiance, and Taltz have posted double-digit growth, while its potential for future therapies, ranging from Crohn’s disease treatment mirikizumab to Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, signals even more promise. These successes have prompted the company to reinforce confidence in its long-term growth trajectory.

Despite lofty valuations (trading at more than 30 times forward earnings) investors remain bullish on Lilly’s prospects. In 2024, analysts saw potential for the company’s market capitalization to approach $1 trillion. However, in 2025, Eli Lilly lost around $86 billion in valuation, partially due to sagging investor enthusiasm and political pricing pressure. Despite this set back, the company’s combination of financial strength, groundbreaking products, and robust demand puts it in a category of its own. For many, this healthcare stock is the defining growth story of the decade.

