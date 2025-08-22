Claiming Social Security at 62 Cuts Lifetime Income by Thousands—Most Americans File Early Anyway zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

Deciding when to claim Social Security is one of the biggest choices retirees face, and many people gravitate toward age 62 simply because it’s the earliest option available. For millions of Americans who find themselves out of the workforce by that age, claiming benefits right away is often less about strategy and more about necessity. But for those still working, the decision becomes more complex, involving trade-offs that can affect financial security for the rest of their lives.

Filing at 62 locks you into permanently reduced benefits compared to waiting until your full retirement age or beyond. While this provides income sooner, it can also mean giving up thousands of dollars over the course of your lifetime. The choice becomes even more challenging when you factor in savings, expected expenses, and how long you might live in retirement. These variables highlight why taking Social Security at the earliest opportunity may not always be the best financial move.

The reality is that timing matters, and the consequences of claiming too early could ripple through decades of retirement. That’s why it’s so important to review your estimated benefits, evaluate how your nest egg stacks up, and carefully run the numbers before filing at 62. With the right preparation and guidance, you can make an informed decision that balances short-term needs with long-term security.

Why Age 62 is Popular

Age 62 is the earliest age to claim Social Security benefits.

Many people file at this age because they stop working earlier than expected.

Early benefits may feel necessary, but they come with trade-offs.

Check Your Benefit Estimate

Create an account on the Social Security Administration’s website.

Review your earnings history and projected benefits at different ages.

Knowing your expected benefit is the first step in making an informed decision.

Understanding the Penalty

Filing before full retirement age reduces your monthly benefit permanently.

Benefits drop about 20% if you file three years early and 30% if five years early.

For example, $2,000 at FRA could shrink to $1,400 at 62.

Review Your Savings

Add up your retirement savings and estimate potential income from them.

For example, a $600,000 nest egg can provide about $2,000 a month at 4% withdrawal.

Compare this with your expected expenses to see if early filing fits.

Factor in Lifetime Income

Filing early means smaller checks for life, which may reduce long-term income.

Waiting to file can increase your benefits significantly over time.

Consider both short-term needs and lifetime financial security.

Consult a Financial Advisor

A professional can help analyze your income needs and filing options.

Advisors can guide you on balancing savings, benefits, and expenses.

Making this decision with expert advice reduces risk and regret.

Bottom Line

Claiming at 62 can work if your savings and budget support it.

But waiting can often result in much higher lifetime income.

Take time to weigh all options before making a final decision.

