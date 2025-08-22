Stock Market Live August 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Edges Higher as Investors Await Powell Comments Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Key Points Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech on the state of the economy in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later today.

Nvidia is in talks with the government about exporting a more powerful AI chip to China.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech at the Fed’s Jackson Hole conference later Friday. Investors are all ears, and cautiously optimistic Powell might say something positive, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is edging up 0.3% premarket in anticipation of that.

Even so, mixed economic news have reduced the chances of the Fed lowering interest rates in September, with pundits now giving that eventuality a 75% chance.

In other news, Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG) (Nasdaq: GOOGL) has reportedly inked a six-year, $10 billion contract to lend its server farms to Meta (Nasdaq: META) and the latter’s artificial intelligence efforts. Word of cooperation between the two internet giants and S&P 500 components has both stocks moving higher premarket.

And speaking of artificial intelligence, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) is said to be seeking permission from the U.S. government to sell a more advanced AI chip, dubbed B30A, to China. More powerful than the H20 chip China currently favors, Nvidia will be hoping that the prospect of taking 15% of revenue from B30A sales to China may entice the Administration to give it the nod of approval.

Earnings

In earnings news, S&P 500 component company and tax software-maker Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) beat earnings by nine cents last night, reporting $2.75 per share in fiscal Q4 2025 profit. Revenue for the quarter was $60 million more than expected at $3.8 billion, and Intuit forecast strong earnings — $22.96 per share or better — in fiscal 2026.

Revenue, however, could be less than expected — perhaps as little as $20 billion — and investors are punishing Intuit for that part of its forecast. The stock is down more than 6% premarket.

Warehouse store BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), which is not an S&P 500 component, reported $1.14 per share in Q2 profits this morning, four cents better than expected. Revenue, however, was $110 million below estimates at $5.38 billion, and BJ’s stock, too, is down premarket — nearly 6%.

