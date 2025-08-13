Stock Market Live August 13: As President Trump Threatens to Sue Fed Chair Powell, the S&P 500 (VOO) Keeps Marching Higher Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points President Trump threatens to sue the Fed if it doesn’t lower interest rates “now”.

New BLS nominee could cancel monthly unemployment updates.

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

A tame inflation report set the stock market on fire yesterday, sending the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) up 1%. But can the momentum continue into Wednesday?

President Trump is doing his best to keep the rally going, albeit in a novel way — by threatening to sue Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell if the Federal Open Markets Committee doesn’t agree to lower interest rate targets very soon. “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must NOW lower the rate,” declared the President on Truth Social last night, aiming to jolt the stock market higher with hopes of a rate cut.

Additionally, the President plans to nominate Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Antoni is known to favor discontinuing the publication of monthly unemployment updates, switching to a quarterly data system that he says would be “more accurate, though less timely.” Such a move would also give investors less information to worry about, potentially smoothing out monthly market gyrations.

Long story short, big changes are afoot. And yet, investors seem to be taking all of the above in stride, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is trading up 0.3% premarket.

Earnings

Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy operator Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $2.49 per share this morning, a nickel better than analyst estimates. Quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion nailed the analyst forecast.

Brinker followed up the good news with an optimistic forecast for $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, and earnings between $9.90 and $10.50 per share, sending its stock up more than 6% premarket.

3-D printing company Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) reported a Q2 profit of $0.03 per share, right in line with Wall Street expectations. Revenue was $138.1 million, ahead of estimates.

Stratasys’s guidance, however, was exceedingly weak: $550 million to $560 million in sales, below analyst forecasts, and earnings of no more than $0.16 per share — half of what Wall Street wanted to see.

Stratasys shares are moving 13% lower premarket.

