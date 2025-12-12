Stock Market Live December 12: Trump to Ease Marijuana Regulation, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) ended up gaining a modest 0.25% on Thursday, one day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by the expected… 0.25%. Just a coincidence, I’m sure. And it’s a coincidence, too, that with zero interest rate cuts remaining in 2025, the Voo is exactly flat premarket today.

That doesn’t mean there’s no news to report, however.

The biggest news today, for a certain class of investors at least, is that The Washington Post is reporting President Trump plans to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug, significantly easing restrictions on the drug’s possession and use. From an investing perspective, this will permit banks to service marijuana companies and states to regulate the drug. Trump could issue his order as soon as next month, reports CNBC, and new federal regulations could issue from the Drug Enforcement Agency as early as this coming summer.

Shares of leading cannabis stocks such as Aurora Cannabis (Nasdaq: ACB), Canopy Growth (Nasdaq: CGC), and Tilray (Nasdaq: TLRY) are soaring on the news, up 20%, 25%, and 38% premarket.

Meanwhile in tech, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) may increase production of its H200 artificial intelligence chip, its second-fastest AI chip, purpose-built for sale in China and subject to a 25% export tariff by the U.S. President Trump said Tuesday the U.S. will permit Nvidia to export H200 chips to China.

Nvidia investors like the move, and Nvidia stock is up 0.5% premarket.

Earnings

In other tech news, Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) beat earnings by eight cents last night. The chipmaker reported fiscal Q4 2025 earnings of $1.95 per share, and beat revenue estimates by $500 million with $18 billion in quarterly sales.

Broadcom also guided higher for fiscal Q1 2026, saying revenue should be $19.1 billion, also ahead of estimates — but apparently not ahead enough. Broadcom shares are down 5% premarket.