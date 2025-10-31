Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (VOO) Not Spooked by Earnings, Rises on Halloween

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Netflix has announced a 10-for-1 stock split.

Two of the biggest “Magnificent 7” stocks reported earnings last night, and the numbers were anything but scary. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 0.8% premarket.

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) reported $1.85 per share in profit on sales of $102.5 billion for its fourth and final quarter of fiscal 2025. The S&P 500 component company beat analyst forecasts by eight cents, and revenue ran about $220 million past forecasts. The company boasts that iPhone revenue of $49 billion was its best ever for a September quarter, while Services revenue of $28.8 billion was quite simply the best Apple had recorded… ever.

Management then went on to forecast 10% to 12% revenue growth in Q1 of fiscal 2026, implying sales should exceed $131 billion, and perhaps reach $134 billion.

Apple stock is up more than 2% premarket.

Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN) was the other big story last night, and arguably even bigger than Apple. This S&P 500 component, too, beat earnings forecasts, earning $1.95 per share for its fiscal third quarter 2025 (analysts only expected $1.56), with sales of $180.2 billion (analysts expected only $177.8 billion).

CEO Andy Jassy summarized the quarter saying: “We continue to see strong momentum and growth across Amazon as AI drives meaningful improvements in every corner of our business.” He then proceeded to guide investors to expect an even bigger Q4, with sales between $206 billion and $213 billion, growing a similar-to-Apple 10% to 13%.

Rounding out the big tech stocks reporting positive news, Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) isn’t a “Magnificent 7” stock, but it is an important S&P 500 component. And Netflix announced last night that it plans to split its stock 10-for-1.

Netflix shares currently cost more than $1,100 each, so the split one transform each existing share into 10 shares worth more than $110 apiece. Perhaps even more than that, seeing as Netflix stock is rising on the news — up nearly 2% premarket.