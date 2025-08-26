The 3 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in September 24/7 Wall St.

The quantum computing revolution is upon us, and whether you’re a proponent of this sector’s long-term success, or you’re skeptical of the ultimate impact this space will have on the overall tech landscape, it’s clear that the returns many of the top quantum computing stocks have provided in recent months has changed the game for many investors.

Key Points Forget artificial intelligence – that’s old news.

Quantum computing could be the next big thing, and here are the three companies every investor should have on their radar right now.

The thing is, there are now a number of serious players in this space. It’s not just a niche technology a few companies are pouring billions into anymore.

Accordingly, identifying the best opportunities in the quantum computing space isn’t as easy as it once was.

I’ve dove into most of the major players in this space, and there are some intriguing opportunities in the world of mega cap tech. But I’m going to highlight three pure-play quantum computing stocks in this piece I think may provide the sort of exposure most investors may be after in chasing the returns this sector could provide over the long-term.

Without further ado, let’s dive in!

IonQ (IONQ)

One of the largest pure-play options in the quantum computing space, IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is one top quantum computing stock I continue to watch very closely.

This company’s claim to fame is being one of the first to produce trapped-ion technology operating at room temperature. Whereas other quantum computing players need their systems to operate near absolute zero, this technology reportedly provides superior qubit coherence and connectivity, powering an incredible number of future applications in this space.

Most notably, one of the biggest recent breakthroughs happened this year, when IonQ was able to solve the most complex folding protein problem with its quantum computer (using 36 qubits). As this technology progresses in terms of its power, investors certainly have reason to believe that IonQ could come out ahead as the clear leader in this sector. That’s the key reason why I put this stock first on the list.

With nearly $1.7 billion in cash reserves, IonQ’s R&D and scaling efforts should unfold nicely over time. With analysts projecting the quantum computing market could be a $12 billion market opportunity over the next five or so years (growing at roughly 35% a year), this is a stock I think investors have to pay attention to right now.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

Another top quantum computing player I’ve had on my radar for some time is D-Wave Computing (NYSE:QBTS). Shares of QBTS stock have been on an absolute tear over the past year – there’s no two ways about it. The 1,300% returns investors have gained by sticking with this particular quantum computing player in the black, in a big way.

Of course, the question is whether this momentum can continue from here. But in terms of recent developments, D-Wave’s gate-based quantum computing architecture has posted some impressive results. The company has found a way to utilize 5,000 qubits to promote some of the fastest computational power in the space. With a plethora of use cases across a wide range of sectors including finance, medicine and logistics, there’s a lot to like about the commercial applications that may be possible with D-Wave’s infrastructure.

If past industry collaborations are any indication, D-Wave stands to be one of the biggest players in this sector, should things really pick up in the years to come. With a pragmatic and scalable infrastructure that can be applied to a wide range of industries, I think D-Wave is an excellent option long-term investors should consider.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Last, but certainly not least on this list of quantum computing stocks investors should have on their radar, is Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI).

Rigetti’s focus is on creating the most powerful supercomputer in the quantum space. With superconducting qubit technology, Rigetti has already garnered some impressive partnerships in both the private and public realms, with explicit focus on research and simulations.

Today, most of the applications tied to quantum computing are theoretical, and there’s still plenty of time and money being spent on making sure this technology can truly be scaled in an efficient and effective manner. In that sense, Rigetti looks like one of the “slow but steady” plays in this sector, if there ever was one.

That’s to say nothing of this company’s recent stock price growth, which has accelerated to a similar degree to its peers (RGTI stock is up nearly 1,400% over the past year at the time of writing). But if the market’s enthusiasm for this technology is even close to being an approximation of what is possible, this is a stock that could really take off in the years to come.

