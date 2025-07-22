Quantum Stocks Slide: Is the Hype-Fueled Rally Over? metamorworks / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: Quantum computing’s leading players are broadly falling today after massive gains over the past year.

Despite technological advances, these companies generate little revenue, remain unprofitable, and lack commercially viable products.

High valuations make these stocks risky, with today’s decline potentially signaling a bursting bubble.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

A Sharp Decline in Quantum Hype

Quantum computing, heralded as the next frontier in computational power, promises to revolutionize industries from pharmaceuticals to cryptography with its ability to process complex calculations far beyond classical computers.

Companies like IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) have captured investor enthusiasm, driving their stock prices to dizzying heights. Over the past year, these stocks have surged, with gains ranging from 420% for IONQ to over 2,566% for QUB T, fueled by optimism about quantum’s potential.

However, all of these stocks are tumbling today, down 4% to 7% in noontime trading, reflecting a broad-based decline. This sharp drop raises a critical question: after such a tremendous run-up, is the quantum computing bubble finally bursting?

Quantum Advances Fueling Speculation

The quantum computing sector has seen remarkable technological strides, exploding the market valuations of the individual players. IonQ’s trapped-ion systems surpassed 100 qubits, bolstered by a $1 billion investment in Oxford Ionics to scale to 2 million qubits by 2030, with Q1 2025 revenue at $7.6 million.

Rigetti’s 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system hit 99.5% gate fidelity, supported by a $100 million Quanta Computer partnership, though its revenue fell to $1.47 million in the first quarter. D-Wave, focusing on quantum annealing, reported $15 million in Q1 revenue, up 500%, with clients like Accenture (NYSE:ACN), but it also plans a $400 million stock issuance.

QUBT’s photonic quantum push includes a $200 million Arizona foundry investment, yet its revenue is negligible.

These advances, while promising, are overshadowed by speculative valuations, with price-to-sales ratios ranging from 250 for QBTS to over 6,800 for QUBT, reflecting hype-driven market caps of $2.7 billion to $11.2 billion.

Speculative Risks and Limited Commercial Viability

Despite their technological progress, these companies remain speculative bets. None are profitable, with IonQ’s Q1 operating loss at $75.7 million, Rigetti’s revenue declining, D-Wave’s losses persisting, and QUBT lacking a permanent CEO or meaningful sales.

Their business models hinge on future potential rather than current products, as quantum computing remains years from widespread commercial use. High-profile partnerships with tech giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) add credibility but haven’t translated into substantial revenue.

The sector’s volatility, exemplified by today’s across-the-board drop, underscores the risk of investing in companies with unproven markets and frothy valuations, where investor sentiment can shift rapidly.

High Hurdles to Climb

Quantum computing’s promise is tempered by significant hurdles. Scaling qubits to commercially viable levels requires breakthroughs in error correction and coherence times, which although advancing, remain elusive.

The industry faces competition from established tech giants like IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Google, who are investing heavily in quantum research without the same valuation excesses. Moreover, macroeconomic factors, such as rising interest rates or shifts in investor risk appetite, could further pressure speculative stocks.

Today’s decline may reflect profit-taking after a year of outsized gains or skepticism about timelines for quantum’s practical applications, projected to be five to 10 years away. The lack of a clear regulatory framework for quantum applications, particularly in cryptography, adds more uncertainty, as does the risk of shareholder dilution from capital raises, as seen with D-Wave’s planned issuance.

Key Takeaway

Investing in quantum computing stocks like IONQ, RGTI, QBTS, and QUBT is a high-stakes gamble. Their technological advances are impressive but speculative, with minimal revenue, persistent losses, and no commercially viable products.

Sky-high P/S ratios — far exceeding historical tech bubbles — signal massive overvaluation driven by hype rather than fundamentals. Today’s drop may indicate a broader correction as investors reassess these valuations.

For most investors, avoiding this volatility and opting for diversified tech giants with quantum exposure, like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Microsoft, offers a safer way to gain exposure to the sector’s potential without the extreme risk.

Key Points:

Quantum computing stocks (IONQ, RGTI, QBTS, QUBT) fell 3%–6% on July 22, 2025, after massive gains of 120%–1,200% over the past year.

Despite technological advances, these companies generate little revenue, remain unprofitable, and lack commercially viable products.

High valuations (P/S ratios of 100–2,500) make these stocks risky, with today’s decline potentially signaling a bursting bubble.

Alternative Headlines:

“Quantum Stocks Crash: Is the Quantum Computing Hype Fading?”

“IONQ, RGTI, QBTS, QUBT Drop: Quantum Bubble on the Brink?”

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good (sponsor) After two decades of reviewing financial products I haven’t seen anything like this. Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.