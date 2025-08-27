CHAT and SOXX: The 2 Growth ETFs That Could Outperform VOO Over the Next Decade Koto Amatsukami / Shutterstock.com

Key Points With its emphasis on AI-forward firms, the CHAT ETF has an edge over the less tech-focused VOO ETF.

Meanwhile, the SOXX ETF’s strong semiconductor-sector allocations should help it outperform VOO.

With its rock-bottom management fees and diversification across roughly 500 stocks throughout multiple market sectors, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is often considered a gold-standard exchange traded fund (ETF). However, if you’re looking to beat this S&P 500 tracking fund, there are a couple of technology-centered growth ETFs with market-beating potential.

Two tech funds poised for explosive growth are the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX). Since artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and semiconductor stocks have performed well in the 2020s, CHAT and SOXX could beat the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF over the next 10 years. So, let’s unpack this pair of high-tech growth ETFs and see why they can outpace VOO.

Despite Drawbacks, CHAT Zooms Past VOO

It’s understandable that many investors are attracted to the VOO ETF’s multi-sector diversification and 0.03% expense ratio (i.e., annual management fees). In contrast, the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF only has 38 assets in its holdings list and carries a much higher 0.75% expense ratio.

In other words, the CHAT ETF deducts higher management fees and provides much narrower sector breadth. On the other hand, the drawbacks of the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF won’t seem so bad if the fund easily outstrips VOO.

Sure, the VOO ETF features an annual dividend yield of slightly more than 1% while CHAT pays no dividends. But then, as of August 27, 2025, VOO’s share price increased 14.89% over the past 12 months while the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF rocketed 50.88% higher.

Get Your AI Fix With CHAT

All of a sudden, CHAT’s higher fees, lack of a dividend, and narrow sector focus aren’t frustrating at all. In terms of share-price performance, VOO couldn’t hold a candle to the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF.

The secret sauce here is the CHAT ETF’s strong allocation into high-quality AI-focused firms. There are no weak links here as the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF dives headfirst into the best-known U.S.-based AI stocks:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock: 8.49% weighting in CHAT’s holdings

(NASDAQ:NVDA) stock: 8.49% weighting in CHAT’s holdings Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock: 4.99% weighting

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock: 4.99% weighting Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock: 4.21% weighting

(NASDAQ:META) stock: 4.21% weighting Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock: 4.21% weighting

(NASDAQ:MSFT) stock: 4.21% weighting Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock: 3.92% weighting

That’s just a handful of examples. All in all, the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF can bring serious firepower to any portfolio lacking sufficient AI sector exposure for the next decade.

SOXX: A Superior Semis-Sector Fund

If CHAT is a premier fund for AI segment participation, then similarly, the iShares Semiconductor ETF offers superior exposure to the “semis” (semiconductors) industry. At first glance, however, a head-to-head comparison might lead you to believe that VOO is better than SOXX.

For one thing, the iShares Semiconductor ETF’s trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.69% doesn’t match up to VOO’s yield of more than 1%. Furthermore, while the CHAT ETF’s 0.34% annual expense ratio isn’t exorbitant, it’s certainly higher than VOO’s expense ratio.

Additionally, the iShares Semiconductor ETF only has a few dozen assets in its holdings list (versus around 500 for VOO). On top of all that, VOO’s share price rose 14.89% during the past 12 months but CHAT’s share price only increased 8.53%.

Let’s widen our time frame, though, as this will provide more insight into the long-term potential of the iShares Semiconductor ETF. As it turns out, over the past five years, VOO’s share price rose 85.62% but CHAT’s share price rocketed 147.76% higher.

Heavy Weightings for Better Performance

The main reason the iShares Semiconductor ETF outperformed the VOO ETF isn’t difficult to figure out. The world’s electronic devices need semiconductors, and the top firms in this sector tend to rake in huge revenues and reward their loyal stockholders.

The demand for semiconductors probably won’t wane in the coming years. To seize this opportunity, the iShares Semiconductor ETF features heavy weightings across top-tier names in this important sector:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock: 9.78% weighting in SOXX’s holdings

(NASDAQ:AMD) stock: 9.78% weighting in SOXX’s holdings NVIDIA stock: 8.75% weighting

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock: 8% weighting

(NASDAQ:AVGO) stock: 8% weighting Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stock: 6.23% weighting

(NASDAQ:TXN) stock: 6.23% weighting Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock: 6.06% weighting

Just as the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF is filled to the brim with best-in-class AI-centered stocks, the iShares Semiconductor ETF positions its shareholders for long-term value creation with blue-chip semiconductor stocks. Granted, there are a few drawbacks with CHAT and SOXX when compared to VOO.

Yet, those drawbacks shouldn’t bother prospective investors too much. The technology revolution will persist for years to come, and while VOO has its place in the pantheon of diversified ETFs, the next decade’s best performers could easily be the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF and the iShares Semiconductor ETF.

