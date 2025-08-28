Live: Can IREN LTD (IREN) Continue To Its Surge After Earnings Tonight? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Consensus expects Q4 revenue of ~$187M (+226% YoY) and EPS of $0.22 vs. –$0.16 last year.

Pivot to AI infrastructure now rivals Bitcoin mining as a core growth driver.

Shares have seen extreme post-earnings volatility, with swings from –38% to +61% in the past year.

Bitcoin miners have had a wild ride this year, and IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) has been no exception. Shares are up more than 120% year-to-date, but earnings reactions have been explosive, with moves as large as 60% in a single week. The volatility reflects IREN’s dual identity: one of the lowest-cost Bitcoin miners, but also a fast-emerging AI data center operator.

Tonight’s report will test whether IREN can balance mining cash flows with heavy AI infrastructure buildout. Here’s what analysts are expecting.

What to Expect

Wall Street consensus for fiscal Q4 2025:

Revenue: $187.5 million

$187.5 million EPS (GAAP): $0.22





$0.22 FY 2025 Revenue: $510.5 million

$510.5 million FY 2025 EPS: $0.25





$0.25 FY 2026 Revenue: $941.3 million

$941.3 million FY 2026 EPS: $1.74

That implies +226% YoY revenue growth.

Key Areas to Watch When IREN Reports

Bitcoin Mining Scale & Economics- Hash rate reached 29.4 EH/s in Q3; target 50 EH/s by June. Gross profit per Bitcoin was ~$52K with realized BTC price at $93K.

AI Infrastructure Pivot- Mining expansion capped at 50 EH/s as capital is redirected to AI. Horizon 1 (50MW) expected in Q4 2025; Sweetwater (2GW hub) targeted for April 2026.

AI Cloud Utilization- GPU fleet at near-full utilization; segment revenue up +33% QoQ with ~97% hardware-level margins.

Balance Sheet & Funding- $160M cash balance; management projects ~$250M funding need for 2025, primarily debt-financed to avoid equity dilution.

Enterprise Demand Pipeline- Hyperscaler and enterprise demand for Horizon 1 already exceeds initial 50MW capacity, with multi-hundred MW commitments under discussion.

