S&P 500
6,652.50
+0.54%
Dow Jones
46,221.00
+0.27%
Nasdaq 100
24,558.10
+1.10%
Russell 2000
2,451.83
+1.65%
FTSE 100
9,249.80
+0.53%
Nikkei 225
46,010.60
+2.29%
Stock Market Live September 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Spikes After Fed Rate Cut
Home > Investing > Is $50 a Share Realistic for IREN Stock?

Investing

Is $50 a Share Realistic for IREN Stock?

Is $50 a Share Realistic for IREN Stock?

By David Moadel

Sep 18, 2025  |  Updated 11:52 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • IREN stock has gone on a rocket ride this year so far.
  • A continuation move to $50 is possible for IREN stock despite IREN Ltd.’s seemingly high valuation.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN), which operates data centers and mines Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), went from under-the-radar to over-the-top in 2025. As we’ll see, IREN stock’s recent rally has been absolutely stunning. 

Now, it’s a question of whether IREN Ltd. stock can continue on its upward trajectory and even reach $50 before the year is finished. The skeptics might claim that IREN stock is overextended, but if you’re bullish about Bitcoin, you’ll probably want to hold on for more gains.

IREN Stock Blasts Off

Even the staunchest critics can’t deny that IREN stock is heading toward $50. By the middle of September, the stock had already shot up from $10 to $37.

As of September 18, IREN Ltd. stock was up 277.7% year to date and up $380.44 over the past 12 months. Momentum or “momo” traders will certainly enjoy this price action, but value seekers might object.

Indeed, IREN Ltd. has a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 95.1x, and this could raise valuation concerns. Has IREN stock gotten ahead of itself? Is $50 too much to ask for?

Bear in mind that there’s more to a stock than its price action. Each stock represents partial ownership in a business, and if IREN Ltd.’s business is growing, the company’s valuation may be fully justified.

Big Revenue Run-up

Some investors might wince at IREN Ltd.’s high P/E ratio, but they should check the company’s financials before making a final judgment. When all is said and done, IREN Ltd.’s growth story is undeniable.

Here’s the scoop. In the three months ended June 30, 2025, IREN Ltd. generated $187.293 million in revenue. That’s 29.3% higher than the $144.823 million that IREN Ltd. reported for the prior quarter.

Most of that revenue came from Bitcoin mining revenue. However, IREN Ltd. demonstrated growth in the category of artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services revenue: $3.581 million in the prior quarter to $6.963 million in the three months ended June 30.

When we turn to the bottom-line results, the picture looks even brighter for IREN Ltd. Impressively, the company flipped from a net loss of $16.332 million in the prior quarter to net income of $176.868 million in the quarter ending on June 30.

Furthermore, for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, IREN Ltd. grew its revenue 168% year over year to $501 million. Not only that, but the company also recorded $86.9 million in net income, as opposed to IREN Ltd.’s net loss of $28.9 million in the prior fiscal year.

IREN’s Powerful Partner

Most of the IREN Ltd.’s revenue came from Bitcoin mining operations for the full fiscal year. Yet, let’s not overlook the company’s data-center business, which generates revenue but also requires a lot of power.

To meet its intense power-consumption needs, IREN Ltd. recently formed a crucial partnership with AI hardware leader NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). Specifically, IREN Ltd. secured NVIDIA Preferred Partner status and purchased fleets of powerful NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs).

Granted, IREN Ltd. spent approximately $168 million to purchase all of those GPUs. However, this will enable IREN Ltd. to expand its total fleet of NVIDIA GPUs to a whopping 10,900. With that, IREN Ltd. should have the computing capacity to rake in more revenue from its data-center business in the coming months.

Massive Mining in August

Just in case you need more data, IREN Ltd. recently released its update for the month of August. Unsurprisingly, the company was quite busy with its data-center and Bitcoin-mining operations. 

During that month, IREN Ltd. mined 668 Bitcoins and generated $114,816 in revenue per Bitcoin. Consequently, the company’s Bitcoin-mining revenue totaled $76.7 million in August.

Again, we shouldn’t disregard IREN Ltd.’s growing AI cloud business. For August, the company reported $2.4 million worth of AI cloud revenue with very low expenses for that segment. IREN Ltd. CEO Daniel Roberts remarked, “Demand for our AI Cloud is accelerating as we prepare for the delivery of approximately 9,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs over the coming months.”

Looking Forward to $50

All in all, IREN Ltd.’s growth story should persist even after a share-price melt-up and despite the company’s lofty P/E ratio. After all, IREN Ltd.’s revenue growth and NVIDIA partnership bode well for the company.

Of course, an unforeseen event could derail IREN Ltd.’s expansion and put the share price under pressure. Barring that, however, there’s no reason to believe that IREN stock can’t climb higher and surpass the closely watched $50 mark by the year’s end.

The image featured for this article is © NiseriN / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Can IREN Reach $24 Or Is It a Mirage?
Rich Duprey | Jul 21, 2025

Can IREN Reach $24 Or Is It a Mirage?

Efficient Data Center Operator Australia-based IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) specializes in sustainable data center operations powered by 100% renewable energy. The…
Live: Can IREN LTD (IREN) Continue To Its Surge After Earnings Tonight?
Joel South | Aug 28, 2025

Live: Can IREN LTD (IREN) Continue To Its Surge After Earnings Tonight?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Iren Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Missed Palantir? These 3 AI Stocks Offer Growth at a Reasonable Valuation
Marc Guberti | Jul 30, 2025

Missed Palantir? These 3 AI Stocks Offer Growth at a Reasonable Valuation

The artificial intelligence industry has been filled with top-performing stocks, but none of them have kept up with Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR).…
IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Live Earnings Coverage
Joel South | May 14, 2025

IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Live Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Iren Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
How Long Will AMD, Nvidia Stock Travel in Tandem?
Paul Ausick | Jun 15, 2020

How Long Will AMD, Nvidia Stock Travel in Tandem?

Nvidia’s acquisition of Mellanox could be a game changer in its rivalry with AMD.
Is This the Best AI Stock to Buy Now (Hint: It’s Not Nvidia)
Rich Duprey | Aug 11, 2025

Is This the Best AI Stock to Buy Now (Hint: It’s Not Nvidia)

The Top AI Stock to Buy in 2025? When investors think of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, names like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA),…
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Amit Nar | Feb 7, 2024

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been on an impressive run, with its stock price skyrocketing over 200% in the past year.…
Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This
Rich Duprey | Aug 1, 2025

Nvidia Will Hit $5 Trillion Before End of 2025 Because Microsoft and Meta Said This

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) ascent to a $4.3 trillion market capitalization has cemented its status as a titan in the tech world…
Why Data Centers Are Powering Nvidia Stock Higher
Paul Ausick | Apr 21, 2020

Why Data Centers Are Powering Nvidia Stock Higher

A look at Nvidia's share performance, its near collapse during the bitcoin frenzy and how it's coming out on top…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 305,412,428
+$7.20
+28.90%
$32.10
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,763,952
+$44.41
+10.44%
$469.81
CrowdStrike
CRWD Vol: 4,948,445
+$45.93
+10.31%
$491.43
KLA
KLAC Vol: 699,575
+$83.83
+8.47%
$1,073.70
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,787,222
+$24.72
+7.71%
$345.28

Top Losing Stocks

Darden Restaurants
DRI Vol: 3,328,357
-$18.78
8.99%
$190.01
FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 995,377
-$18.63
5.54%
$317.41
Nucor
NUE Vol: 1,419,478
-$6.66
4.66%
$136.15
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 4,005,454
-$2.68
3.51%
$73.76
S&P Global
SPGI Vol: 733,876
-$18.03
3.31%
$526.07