IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Live Earnings Coverage

Live Updates
Consensus Check- Big Expectations
No formal consensus is posted for IREN, but Q4 performance reset the bar. Revenue was $119.6M and EPS came in at $0.06, after multiple quarters of losses.
Traders and analysts are watching for:
-
Sustained bitcoin mining profitability
-
Q1 hash rate and mined BTC disclosures
-
Energy pricing and arbitrage dynamics
Even with no published EPS estimate, a repeat of Q4 profitability would validate IREN’s rebound narrative. Any signs of cost pressure or cooling margins could undermine it quickly.
IREN Limited (Nasdaq: IREN) reports Q1 2025 earnings tonight after delivering a surprise profit in Q4. Street expectations are modest, with no published consensus — but all eyes are on whether the company can sustain profitability amid fluctuating bitcoin prices and energy costs.
In Q4 2024, IREN posted $119.6 million in revenue and $0.06 EPS, a sharp turnaround from the previous three quarters of losses. Key drivers included rising mining volume and improved energy arbitrage. For Q1, investors will focus on bitcoin production metrics, power pricing, and fleet efficiency.
Another important area is growth beyond mining — particularly IREN’s high-performance computing (HPC) and infrastructure leasing strategy. If the company provides detail on diversification efforts or signs new hosting contracts, it could help solidify the case for a higher-margin profile.
Gross margin, hash rate, and energy contract disclosures will all be key to assessing earnings quality. After a long downtrend, IREN stock has stabilized. A clean quarter could validate its strategic pivot and provide upside momentum.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.