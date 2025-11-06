Live: Complete Coverage of IREN Limited (IREN) Q1 Earnings
- IREN Limited (Nasdaq: IREN) pivoted from Bitcoin mining to AI data center infrastructure with tenfold EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025. Shares of Iren are down 10% in today’s trading as investors flee risk and have sold off AI stocks.
- IREN guided toward $200M to $250M annualized AI cloud revenue by December with rapidly expanding GPU fleet.
- The Prince George facility will deploy over 4,500 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs with liquid cooling and enterprise uptime features.
If you're struggling with IREN's investor relations page being down: here is the company's SEC Filing.
You’ll note right at the top “Targeting $3.4 billion cloud ARR by end of 2026.”
That’s obviously the main headline the company wants from these earnings, and it is impressive when you consider cloud services had a $29 million ARR last quarter.
Of course, Wall Street will take some time to figure out how $3.4 billion in ARR compares to models for the company. Expect plenty of questions on IREN’s conference call establishing timing, how much of that number is Microsoft, and how big the company’s new customer deals are.
Yet, once again, investors are liking what they see from IREN. The multiyear contracts with Together AI, Fluidstack, and Fireworks AI are likely helping drive returns.
Remember: Almost ALL of Iren’s revenue is still Bitcoin Mining.
That’s the reason there is little focus on last quarter. Instead, all reaction to earnings is about what the company is forecasting ahead. Can the Microsoft deal lead the company to see acceleration from other customers is top of mind for Wall Street.
Earnings Highlights
• Bitcoin Mining Revenue: $232.9M
• AI Cloud Services Revenue: $7.3M
• Record Adjusted EBITDA of $91.7M
• Significant AI Cloud expansion with Microsoft contract
• Expansion to 140k GPUs
• Secured multi-year contracts with Together AI, Fluidstack, and Fireworks AI
Financial Figures
IREN Q1 ’26 Year-Over-Year Snapshot
In Q1 ’26, IREN delivered $240.3 M in revenue and an impressive $384.6 M in net income (keep in mind, adjusted EPS was flat though), underpinned by a strong cash position of $1.8 B. Total assets stood at $4.27 B against liabilities of $1.39 B, resulting in shareholders’ equity of $2.88 B.
|Metric
|Q1 ’26
|Revenue
|$240.30 M
|Net Income
|$384.60 M
|Cash & Equivalents
|$1.80 B
|Total Assets
|$4.27 B
|Total Liabilities
|$1.39 B
|Shareholders’ Equity
|$2.88 B
Roberts Bullish on AI Cloud Growth
CEO Daniel Roberts adopted a very bullish tone, highlighting that “we secured several new multi-year contracts, including a landmark partnership with Microsoft, which solidifies IREN’s position as a leading AI Cloud Service Provider and expands our reach into new hyperscale customer segments.”
He also noted the company delivered record results this quarter and made meaningful progress in its AI Cloud expansion.
IREN Earnings Are Out
Here are the flash results:
- Revenue: $240 million (Either inline or a beat depending on data source)
- EPS: $.00 (miss)
Shares are up moderately (at 1.4%) in first reaction to the earnings.
As a reminder, here’s what Wall Street expected for this (and next) quarter:
- Revenue: $241.97 million
EPS (Normalized): $0.15
- Next quarter (December FY26):
Revenue: $257.44 million
EPS (Normalized): $0.11
Wall Street Estimates All Over the Board
Shares of IREN are dropping even further heading into the close as the Nasdaq is now down 1.8% today.
One note – there is no single estimate of estimated EPS for a quarter, and you’ll find different estimates from different data providers. I’m seeing everything from $.09 to $.15 estimated for IREN’s adjusted earnings last quarter.
Which is to say, what one source considers an ‘earnings beat’ could be a miss from another.
We expect much. more focus will be paid on IREN’s commentary about the future than how the company performed last quarter.
The closing bell is in 5 minutes and the moment IREN's earnings hit newswires we'll begin providing analysis.
Neoclouds Sink on Thursday: Shares of IREN, Applied Digital, Coreweave All Down
IREN (Nasdaq: IREN) shares are down 11% in late trading, but the company is far from the only neocloud seeing outsized losses today. CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV) is down 6.8% while Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) shares are down 5.4%.
As we noted in our last update, there’s been a general fleeing from risk across the market and most AI stocks have seen their shares plummet. Shares of CoreWeave are now down 42% from their June 20th peak, but are still up 167% from the company’s March IPO price.
Applied Digital shares are down 16% from their recent peak, but still up 304% year-to-date.
Finally, IREN shares had just hit their 52-week high yesterday amidst optimism over the company’s recently announced partnership with Microsoft, so the company has seen the best recent performance of this group. Overall, shares are up 548% year-to-date after today’s drop.
We’ll be watching for additional commentary from management tonight on the Microsoft deal.
As a note, other companies that were previously focused on Bitcoin Mining and have pivoted to AI, like Cipher Mining (Nasdaq: CIFR), are also seeing outsized losses today. Cipher shares are down 13% in late trading.
Why Are Shares of IREN Down 11% Before the Company Announces Earnings Tonight?
Investors waiting for Iren’s earnings almost surely are watching the company’s share price today. In late trading on Thursday, shars of IREN (Nasdaq: IREN) are down 10.7%. While it would be easy to attribute this sell-off to ‘pre-earnings jitters,’ the reality is likely more based on what’s happening across the broader market today.
Shares of companies heavily exposed to AI are selling off harshly today. NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is down 2.75%, AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) is down 6.4%, Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) is down 1.9%, and Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) is down 5.8%.
What do all these stocks have in common? They’ve all become names synonymous with the AI trade and have seen significant recent gains. The market today can be explained pretty well by Apple‘s (Nasdaq: AAPL) share price movements versus the rest of the Magnificent 7.
While stocks with the most AI exposure (Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta, and Amazon) are all falling, Apple is up .48%. A key reason is that Apple is the one stock from that group without an expensive buildout of AI servers.
It’s hard to say what the trigger for today’s sell-off of AI stocks is. Comments from OpenAI’s CFO about the government ‘backstopping’ the company’s massive buildout led to more fears we’re in an AI bubble. The company’s CFO tried walking the statements back today, but the damage was done.
Another quote came from NVIDIA’s CEO, who said in a panel, “China will win the AI race” and cited red tape in the U.S. as a key reason the country could fall behind China.
Regardless, the end result of all these storylines is that in general AI stocks are selling off today, and stocks that are seen as more risky or have had recent strong price appreciation are seeing the most dramatic drops. IREN fits all of those categories, and that’s why shares are dropping so much before earnings today.
IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) reports fiscal first-quarter 2026 results after the close. The company has evolved rapidly from a Bitcoin miner into one of the leading builders of AI data center infrastructure in North America. Management described FY25 as a breakout year operationally and financially, highlighted by tenfold EBITDA growth and record profitability. The coming results will show how effectively IREN is executing its pivot toward AI compute services.
What to Expect When IREN Reports
- Revenue: $241.97 million
EPS (Normalized): $0.15
- Next quarter (December FY26):
Revenue: $257.44 million
EPS (Normalized): $0.11
- Full-year forecasts call for:
FY2026 Revenue: $1.17 billion
FY2026 EPS: $0.99
FY2027 Revenue: $2.55 billion
FY2027 EPS: $1.77
The company’s most recent quarter (Q4 FY25) delivered normalized EPS of $0.21 versus $0.22 expected, following a stronger performance in Q2 that showcased its operating leverage.
Key Areas to Watch When IREN Reports
AI Cloud Revenue Ramp and Visibility- Management guided toward a $200–$250 million annualized run-rate by December, powered by a rapidly expanding GPU fleet. Investors will focus on utilization rates, contract conversion, and the mix between short-term and long-term agreements.
Customer Mix and Contract Duration- IREN’s AI clients range from short-term training workloads to multiyear enterprise deals. New deployments of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs are skewing toward longer commitments. Updates on contract tenors and pricing will help gauge the durability of margins.
Prince George Data Center Buildout- The Prince George facility remains a centerpiece of IREN’s growth strategy. Designed for over 4,500 GB300 GPUs, it includes liquid cooling, redundant power systems, and enterprise-grade uptime features. Any commentary on commissioning milestones will be key for tracking capacity ramp.
Horizon 1 Project and Monetization Path- The Horizon 1 build in Childress is on schedule for Q4 completion. Management continues to weigh direct AI cloud operations against potential colocation models that could diversify revenue and mitigate capital intensity. Signs of signed offtake agreements or pre-leasing would be viewed favorably.
Bitcoin Operations as a Cash Flow Engine- IREN’s Bitcoin mining fleet remains among the world’s most efficient, operating around 50 EH/s at approximately $0.035/kWh power costs. The segment continues to fund expansion, and investors will watch how management balances Bitcoin reinvestment with AI infrastructure growth.
Capital Structure and Financing Strategy- With roughly $565 million in cash at the end of FY25 and favorable single-digit financing on GPU leases, IREN is positioned to scale without heavy dilution. Any new financing updates or structured partnerships could further support near-term growth.