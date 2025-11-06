Live: Complete Coverage of IREN Limited (IREN) Q1 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read IREN Limited (Nasdaq: IREN) pivoted from Bitcoin mining to AI data center infrastructure with tenfold EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025. Shares of Iren are down 10% in today’s trading as investors flee risk and have sold off AI stocks.

IREN guided toward $200M to $250M annualized AI cloud revenue by December with rapidly expanding GPU fleet.

The Prince George facility will deploy over 4,500 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs with liquid cooling and enterprise uptime features.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) reports fiscal first-quarter 2026 results after the close. The company has evolved rapidly from a Bitcoin miner into one of the leading builders of AI data center infrastructure in North America. Management described FY25 as a breakout year operationally and financially, highlighted by tenfold EBITDA growth and record profitability. The coming results will show how effectively IREN is executing its pivot toward AI compute services.

What to Expect When IREN Reports

Revenue: $241.97 million

EPS (Normalized): $0.15





$241.97 million $0.15 Next quarter (December FY26):

Revenue: $257.44 million

EPS (Normalized): $0.11





$257.44 million $0.11 Full-year forecasts call for:

FY2026 Revenue: $1.17 billion

FY2026 EPS: $0.99

FY2027 Revenue: $2.55 billion

FY2027 EPS: $1.77

The company’s most recent quarter (Q4 FY25) delivered normalized EPS of $0.21 versus $0.22 expected, following a stronger performance in Q2 that showcased its operating leverage.

Key Areas to Watch When IREN Reports

AI Cloud Revenue Ramp and Visibility- Management guided toward a $200–$250 million annualized run-rate by December, powered by a rapidly expanding GPU fleet. Investors will focus on utilization rates, contract conversion, and the mix between short-term and long-term agreements.

Customer Mix and Contract Duration- IREN’s AI clients range from short-term training workloads to multiyear enterprise deals. New deployments of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs are skewing toward longer commitments. Updates on contract tenors and pricing will help gauge the durability of margins.

Prince George Data Center Buildout- The Prince George facility remains a centerpiece of IREN’s growth strategy. Designed for over 4,500 GB300 GPUs, it includes liquid cooling, redundant power systems, and enterprise-grade uptime features. Any commentary on commissioning milestones will be key for tracking capacity ramp.

Horizon 1 Project and Monetization Path- The Horizon 1 build in Childress is on schedule for Q4 completion. Management continues to weigh direct AI cloud operations against potential colocation models that could diversify revenue and mitigate capital intensity. Signs of signed offtake agreements or pre-leasing would be viewed favorably.

Bitcoin Operations as a Cash Flow Engine- IREN’s Bitcoin mining fleet remains among the world’s most efficient, operating around 50 EH/s at approximately $0.035/kWh power costs. The segment continues to fund expansion, and investors will watch how management balances Bitcoin reinvestment with AI infrastructure growth.

Capital Structure and Financing Strategy- With roughly $565 million in cash at the end of FY25 and favorable single-digit financing on GPU leases, IREN is positioned to scale without heavy dilution. Any new financing updates or structured partnerships could further support near-term growth.