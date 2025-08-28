Live: Marvell Technology (MRVL) Reports Earnings Today - Will It Issue a Big Beat? 24/7 Wall Street

Marvell is reporting earnings tonight, this live blog will be updating automatically with news and updates.

All you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will appear as they’re posted. Wall Street consensus expects Q2 revenue of ~$2.01B (+58% YoY) and EPS of $0.67 (+124% YoY).

Custom AI silicon, HBM integration, and co-packaged optics are all long-term drivers of Marvell’s growth story.

Stock reactions to earnings have been volatile, ranging from –20% to +23% in the past year.

Marvell Technology (Nasdaq: MRVL) reports fiscal Q2 2026 earnings after the close. The semiconductor maker has emerged as one of the most levered plays on the AI infrastructure cycle, with custom silicon, advanced optics, and networking positioning it as a critical enabler for hyperscale data centers. After delivering $1.90 billion in Q1 revenue (+63% YoY) and EPS of $0.62 (+158% YoY), Marvell guided for another record-breaking quarter — but expectations are running high.

What to Expect When Marvell Reports Tonight

Wall Street consensus for fiscal Q2 2026:

Revenue: $2.01 billion

$2.01 billion EPS (Normalized): $0.67





$0.67 FY 2026 Revenue: $8.24 billion

$8.24 billion FY 2026 EPS: $2.80





$2.80 FY 2027 Revenue: $9.80 billion

$9.80 billion FY 2027 EPS: $3.57

That implies +58% YoY revenue growth this quarter, with earnings more than doubling YoY.

Key Areas to Watch

Custom AI Silicon Programs Marvell is now shipping high-volume custom XPUs for a U.S. hyperscaler, with 3nm next-gen secured. CEO Matt Murphy emphasized this is a “multi-generational engagement” with sustained growth potential.

HBM & Co-Packaged Optics Integration Marvell’s custom silicon now integrates high-bandwidth memory and co-packaged optics, enabling more efficient AI clusters. Transition from copper to optics could expand interconnect revenue significantly.

NVIDIA NVLink Fusion Partnership Partnership integrates NVLink into Marvell’s custom platform, validating custom XPUs as complementary to merchant GPUs. Early customer interest suggests meaningful TAM expansion.

Optics & Interconnect Leadership 800G demand remains robust, with 1.6T solutions shipping at 5nm and moving to 3nm in 2026. Marvell is first to market with 400G/lane technology.

Carrier & Enterprise Recovery Enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure revenue grew +14% sequentially in Q1. Management expects mid-single-digit sequential growth in Q2, suggesting cyclical rebound.



