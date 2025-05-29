Marvell Technology (MRVL): Live Earnings Coverage May 29th

Key Points
-
AI-driven custom silicon demand is the main narrative into earnings
-
Shares have rallied 20%+ in past month on demand rebound hopes
-
Revenue expected to decline YoY before 2H acceleration
-
Live Updates
Marvell down heading into earnings release
With earnings being released when the market closes, Marvell is down 1.22% on the day. Consensus EPS estimate is $0.24.
Keys to watch
-
AI Infrastructure Revenue Flow
-
CEO Matt Murphy has projected AI revenue will double in FY2025, but investors want clear, quantifiable evidence of that showing up in orders, backlog, or segment performance.
-
-
Carrier and Storage Headwinds
-
These segments were cited as under pressure in recent calls. Any update on stabilization or rebound timelines will be critical for gauging overall business recovery.
-
-
Forward Revenue Guide
-
With Q1 expected to mark a trough, guidance must show confidence in sequential improvement — particularly tied to cloud and custom silicon deals.
-
Marvell trending in the right direction
MRVL shares have staged a sharp recovery, rising over 20% in the past month and up ~18% YTD, driven by increasing confidence in AI revenue visibility. The stock is still well off its all-time highs, but sentiment has improved as analysts look for a second-half rebound in key segments like cloud and carrier infrastructure.
Valuation remains aggressive for a company with negative revenue growth this quarter — trading at a forward P/E of ~39x and a price-to-sales ratio above 11x. This means results and guidance need to demonstrate not just stabilization, but acceleration, to sustain or extend current levels.
AI Visibility, Carrier Weakness in Focus
In the last earnings call, CEO Matt Murphy emphasized confidence in AI revenue doubling this year, with momentum in cloud-optimized silicon. However, he acknowledged that carrier infrastructure and storage segments remain soft, and recovery timelines are “still uncertain.” This sets up a bifurcated view of Marvell’s business — one side leaning into optimism, the other still in reset mode.
The biggest forward-looking risk is whether AI growth is materializing fast enough to offset broader platform weakness. If the Q1 print or guide lacks evidence of firm deal wins or revenue pull-through, it could challenge the thesis that the AI cycle is accelerating within Marvell’s customer base.
Growth Slated Growth Slated for 2nd Half of the Year
Analysts are calling this a “bottoming quarter,” with low expectations heading into what management has described as a second-half AI revenue ramp.
-
Current Quarter (FQ1 2025)
-
EPS Estimate: $0.24
-
Revenue Estimate: $1.18B
-
YoY EPS Growth: –39%
-
YoY Revenue Growth: –11%
-
-
Previous Quarter (FQ4 2024)
-
EPS Actual: $0.46
-
EPS Surprise: In line
-
Revenue: $1.43B
-
-
Full-Year Outlook (FY2025)
-
EPS Estimate: $1.28
-
Revenue Estimate: $5.33B
-
Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) reports earnings after the bell today, with investors looking for confirmation that AI infrastructure demand is starting to flow meaningfully into top-line results. Shares have rallied over 20% in the past month, a reversal from earlier-year underperformance, as Street sentiment has turned more optimistic around hyperscaler and cloud capex recovery.
The company is expected to report fiscal Q1 revenue of $1.18 billion and EPS of $0.24, representing a year-over-year decline of 11% and 39%, respectively. While headline numbers are expected to contract, the investment case hinges on a second-half acceleration as AI-related custom silicon ramps.
Last quarter, Marvell reported $1.43 billion in revenue and $0.46 in non-GAAP EPS. Sequentially, Q1 marks a low point in the revenue cycle according to company guidance, with cloud and carrier expected to recover gradually. Investors will be especially focused on commentary around the company’s AI-optimized optical interconnects and custom accelerators, which management has previously flagged as future growth drivers.
Valuation remains elevated at ~39x forward earnings, putting pressure on the company to show traction beyond narrative. If Marvell can demonstrate backlog momentum or visibility into multibillion-dollar AI projects, the stock could extend its rally. Otherwise, a lack of execution detail may cause the recent gains to fade.
