Live: Marvell Technology (MRVL) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates

Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL) heads into earnings with clear momentum behind its AI-driven portfolio and one of the strongest design-win pipelines in the semiconductor industry. The company has reshaped itself around accelerated computing, custom silicon and high-speed optical connectivity, allowing data center to expand from one-third of revenue two years ago to nearly three-quarters today. Marvell stock is up 51% over the past 6 months and also up 2.54% today, heading into a 4:05 PM ET earnings release.

What to Expect When Marvell Reports

Metric Estimate Year-Ago (Q3 FY25) Revenue $2.07 billion $1.52 billion EPS (Normalized) $0.74 $0.43 Next Qtr. Revenue (Jan 2026) $2.17 billion $1.82 billion Next Qtr. EPS (Normalized) $0.77 $0.60 Full-Year 2026 Revenue $8.14 billion $5.77 billion Full-Year 2026 EPS $2.80 $1.57

Sales growth expectations remain exceptionally high, +36% YoY for the quarter, +41% YoY for FY26, reflecting Marvell’s expanding AI share and normalization in its non-data-center segments.

Key Areas to Watch

1. Custom XPU and XPU-Attach Ramp- Management disclosed 18 multigenerational sockets and “several” additional wins secured since the June AI investor event. These wins represent multi-billion-dollar lifetime revenue potential and are the core of Marvell’s plan to grow its data center share from 13% in 2024 to 20% of a $94B TAM by 2028.

Watch for commentary on Q4 reacceleration following what management called a “one-quarter digestion” in Q3.

2. Electro-Optics: 1.6T DSP Shipments and 400-Gig Per-Lane PAM- Marvell began volume shipments of its 200-gig per lane / 1.6T PAM DSPs and demonstrated 400-gig per lane PAM at Optical Fiber Conference — a next-gen step toward 3.2T modules. Demand remains strong, with double-digit sequential growth expected in optics.

This business is now a cornerstone of AI infrastructure scaling.

3. Scale-Up Switching and UALink Opportunity- Marvell is developing ultra-low-latency scale-up switches for Ethernet and UALink fabrics, addressing hyperscaler demand for tightly interconnected GPU clusters.

First products are expected within two years, positioning Marvell at the center of AI rack-scale networking.

4. Enterprise Networking and Carrier Recovery- After hitting a trough of ~$900M annualized revenue in early FY25, the combined segment is expected to reach roughly $1.7B annualized in Q3.

Management highlighted improving inventory conditions and strong adoption of next-node products.

5. Capital Allocation After the Automotive Ethernet Sale- Marvell closed the divestiture for $2.5B in cash, giving the company expanded flexibility for buybacks and selective AI-focused tuck-in M&A.

Expect commentary on how much capital is being redeployed toward accelerating data center leadership.