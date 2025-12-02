Live: Marvell Technology (MRVL) Q3 Earnings Coverage
- Marvell (MRVL) reshaped around AI and custom silicon. Data center grew from one-third of revenue to nearly three-quarters today.
- Marvell has 18 multigenerational custom chip sockets representing multi-billion-dollar lifetime revenue potential.
- Marvell closed its automotive Ethernet divestiture for $2.5B in cash.
Live Updates
Comparison Review
Marvell’s growth sits between NVIDIA’s 62.5% revenue expansion and AMD’s 35.6% pace. NVIDIA commands 53% profit margins and 63.2% operating margins, while AMD delivers 10.3% and 13.7% respectively. Marvell’s 51.6% gross margin and 17.2% operating margin position it competitively, though GAAP profitability remains challenged by $1.36 billion in annual depreciation charges.
Management’s forecast for over 40% full-year growth supports Marvell’s positioning as a credible AI infrastructure player, though valuation at 10.86x price-to-sales remains elevated versus AMD’s 11.17x but below NVIDIA’s 23.37x premium.
More News From Marvell
Marvell stock is now down 6.83% after hours. The company also announced more deals in a press release after earnings. Here are the key details:
Marvell paired its record Q3 print with a major strategic swing, agreeing to acquire Celestial AI in a transaction valued at about 3.25 billion dollars upfront, plus an earnout tied to ambitious revenue milestones. The target brings a Photonic Fabric platform that moves scale up connectivity from copper to optics, aimed directly at next generation multi rack AI clusters and UALink style fabrics.
Key deal terms
|Item
|Detail
|Upfront value
|~3.25B dollars (1.0B cash, ~2.25B stock)
|Earnout
|Up to ~2.25B in additional stock tied to FY29 revenue milestones
|Rev ramp guide
|500M dollar run rate by Q4 FY28, 1B dollar run rate by Q4 FY29
|Timing
|Expected close in Q1 calendar 2026
For investors, this is a classic Marvell move, leaning harder into AI connectivity even as it adds integration and execution risk. The muted 2 percent stock reaction suggests the market likes the strategic logic, but wants proof that Celestial’s very long dated revenue ramp and large stock component will translate into tangible EPS power by the time those FY28 and FY29 targets come into view.
Pre/Post Earnings Estimate Reset
|Metric
|Pre-Earnings Consensus
|Post-Earnings (Implied)
|Direction
|Next-Q Revenue
|$2.17B
|$2.20B midpoint
|📈 Higher
|Next-Q EPS
|$0.77
|$0.79 midpoint
|📈 Higher
|FY26 Revenue
|$8.14B
|Now >40% YoY growth
|📈 Higher
|FY26 EPS
|$2.80
|Trending higher
|📈 Higher
Marvell delivered a textbook AI-driven acceleration quarter with upside to revenue, EPS, and forward growth expectations. The slight stock drop reflects near-term concerns about margin mix, integration noise from the Celestial AI deal, and a very high bar going into the print. Fundamentally, the long-term AI story strengthened, not weakened.
Guidance Update For Marvell After Earnings
Shares are now down 4.46% after-hours. Here is the updated guidance for Marvell:
|Metric
|Q4 Guidance
|Consensus*
|Direction
|Revenue
|$2.20B ±5%
|~$2.17B
|Raised
|Non-GAAP EPS
|$0.79 ±$0.05
|~$0.77
|Raised
|Non-GAAP GM
|58.5%–59.5%
|~59.5%
|Flat to slightly below
|GAAP EPS
|$0.36 ±$0.05
|N/A
Guidance confirms sustained AI-driven growth into FY26, though gross margin implies some mix pressure from product transitions and the Celestial integration.
What Changed This Quarter
- Q3 revenue hit a new record and exceeded guidance midpoint.
- Q4 revenue and EPS guides both moved higher versus consensus.
- Data center mix held at 73 percent, slightly below whisper levels calling for an uptick.
- Gross margin outlook slightly softer due to product mix and integration expenses.
- The Celestial AI acquisition adds a new vector of long-term upside but introduces near-term expense load.
- Enterprise networking and carrier both posted strong sequential growth, validating the recovery theme from the preview.
Management Commentary
“Marvell delivered record revenue driven by strong data center demand. We are guiding for robust growth in Q4 with full-year revenue growth expected to exceed 40 percent. Demand continues to accelerate and our data center growth forecast for next year is higher than prior expectations. I am also excited to announce the acquisition of Celestial AI which accelerates our scale-up roadmap for interconnect.”
CEO Matt Murphy
This commentary reinforces Marvell’s core AI thesis: expanding data center share, accelerating AI interconnect demand, and transformative optical attach opportunities. The Celestial deal signals Marvell intends to compete aggressively in next-gen scale-up fabrics.
Marvell Numbers Are In
Despite beating on EPS and revenue, share are down 2%.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|Revenue
|$2.075B
|$2.07B
|✅ Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$0.76
|$0.74
|✅ Beat
|GAAP EPS
|$2.20
|N/A
|—
Marvell posted a clean double beat, delivered record revenue, and guided Q4 above expectations on both revenue and EPS. Yet shares are trading lower as investors focus on the Celestial AI acquisition, slightly softer data center mix vs expectations, and gross margin guidance that ticks down modestly next quarter.
Valuation Check Heading Into Earnings
Marvell enters earnings trading at a premium AI-infrastructure multiple, supported by one of the clearest long-term growth runways in semiconductors. EPS is expected to grow +78.5% in FY26 and another +20.5% in FY27, according to Yahoo Finance estimates.
Investors will focus on the pacing of custom silicon ramps, the durability of optics strength, and the recovery trajectory of networking and carrier infrastructure. With data center representing 74% of revenue and expanding, sentiment hinges on whether Marvell continues to convert its large AI design-win pipeline into revenue at the rate implied by its 20% long-term share target.
Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL) heads into earnings with clear momentum behind its AI-driven portfolio and one of the strongest design-win pipelines in the semiconductor industry. The company has reshaped itself around accelerated computing, custom silicon and high-speed optical connectivity, allowing data center to expand from one-third of revenue two years ago to nearly three-quarters today. Marvell stock is up 51% over the past 6 months and also up 2.54% today, heading into a 4:05 PM ET earnings release.
What to Expect When Marvell Reports
|Metric
|Estimate
|Year-Ago (Q3 FY25)
|Revenue
|$2.07 billion
|$1.52 billion
|EPS (Normalized)
|$0.74
|$0.43
|Next Qtr. Revenue (Jan 2026)
|$2.17 billion
|$1.82 billion
|Next Qtr. EPS (Normalized)
|$0.77
|$0.60
|Full-Year 2026 Revenue
|$8.14 billion
|$5.77 billion
|Full-Year 2026 EPS
|$2.80
|$1.57
Sales growth expectations remain exceptionally high, +36% YoY for the quarter, +41% YoY for FY26, reflecting Marvell’s expanding AI share and normalization in its non-data-center segments.
Key Areas to Watch
1. Custom XPU and XPU-Attach Ramp- Management disclosed 18 multigenerational sockets and “several” additional wins secured since the June AI investor event. These wins represent multi-billion-dollar lifetime revenue potential and are the core of Marvell’s plan to grow its data center share from 13% in 2024 to 20% of a $94B TAM by 2028.
Watch for commentary on Q4 reacceleration following what management called a “one-quarter digestion” in Q3.
2. Electro-Optics: 1.6T DSP Shipments and 400-Gig Per-Lane PAM- Marvell began volume shipments of its 200-gig per lane / 1.6T PAM DSPs and demonstrated 400-gig per lane PAM at Optical Fiber Conference — a next-gen step toward 3.2T modules. Demand remains strong, with double-digit sequential growth expected in optics.
This business is now a cornerstone of AI infrastructure scaling.
3. Scale-Up Switching and UALink Opportunity- Marvell is developing ultra-low-latency scale-up switches for Ethernet and UALink fabrics, addressing hyperscaler demand for tightly interconnected GPU clusters.
First products are expected within two years, positioning Marvell at the center of AI rack-scale networking.
4. Enterprise Networking and Carrier Recovery- After hitting a trough of ~$900M annualized revenue in early FY25, the combined segment is expected to reach roughly $1.7B annualized in Q3.
Management highlighted improving inventory conditions and strong adoption of next-node products.
5. Capital Allocation After the Automotive Ethernet Sale- Marvell closed the divestiture for $2.5B in cash, giving the company expanded flexibility for buybacks and selective AI-focused tuck-in M&A.
Expect commentary on how much capital is being redeployed toward accelerating data center leadership.