Stock Market Live August 29: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls as Inflation Heats Up Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points Core inflation continues to rise, reaching 2.9% in July.

Consumer spending continues to outpace consumer income gains.

After rising modestly Thursday, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) turned lower in Friday’s premarket, trading down about 0.2%. New inflation data seems to be to blame.

As expected, the Commerce Department’s report on July personal consumption expenditures showed core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, rising 10 basis points in comparison to June to 2.9%. Falling food and energy prices moderated the overall inflation rate, which now stands at 2.6%.

Consumer spending grew by 0.5% in the month, while consumer income grew only 0.4% — not a huge difference, but still indicative of consumers being forced to spend beyond their means.

Earnings

A handful of S&P 500 component companies are still reporting earnings. Among them:

Autodesk (Nasdaq: ADSK) beat on its report by 17 cents last night, earning $2.62 per share in its fiscal Q2 2026. Revenue of $1.76 billion also exceeded expectations versus the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk’s guidance was strong, forecasting $2.48 to $2.51 per share in Q3 2026 earnings, and $9.80 to $9.98 for the year — all numbers well ahead of analyst forecasts.

Autodesk stock is up nearly 13% premarket.

Marvell Technology (Nasdaq: MRVL) reported a $0.67 per share Q2 profit, right in line with analyst estimates. Revenue likewise nailed Wall Street’s forecast for $2 billion. For Q3, Marvell predicts it will earn between $0.69 and $0.79 per share, ahead at the midpoint of Wall Street’s $0.72 forecast — but apparently not far enough ahead to satisfy investors.

Marvell stock is down 14% premarket.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) beat earnings by three cents last night, earning $2.32 per share in Q2. Revenue beat expectations as well — $29.8 billion. Rounding out the good news, Dell says it will earn $9.55 per share in this, its fiscal 2026, versus analysts’ consensus of $9.37. Revenue of $105 to $109 billion will similarly beat expectations.

Nevertheless, Dell stock is down 7% premarket.

