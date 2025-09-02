Stock Market Live September 2: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls on New Tariffs Turmoil Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Key Points A U.S. appeals court declared most new Trump tariffs unconsitutional on Friday.

Treasury yields are rising on worries that without the tariff revenue, US debt will rise.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

A surprisingly optimistic report from the Congressional Budget Office last month predicted that at the rate things are going, new tariffs announced by the Trump Administration could lower the U.S. Budget deficit by some $4 trillion over the next 10 years — but now that prediction is at risk. On Friday, a federal appeals court ruled many of the President’s recently announced tariffs unconstitutional, raising the prospect that monies raised from the levies will have to be refunded, and will not in fact reduce the deficit at all.

With this income stream now threatened, yields on US Treasury bonds are rising, with the 30-year Treasury bill approaching 5% today. And as bond yields rise, stock markets fall. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is currently down 1.2% premarket.

Academy Sports and Outdoor (Nasdaq: ASO) reports a $1.94 per share fiscal Q2 2026 profit this morning, $0.22 less than expected. Revenue is right in line with expectations at $1.6 billion.

On the plus side, guidance is ahead of expectations, with the sporting goods store saying fiscal 2026 earnings should range from $5.60 to $6.30 per share, and revenue will exceed $6 billion. Nevertheless, the stock is still down 4.5% premarket.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) beat expectations soundly with a $1.61 per share profit and sales of $1.5 billion for its Q2. Signet’s Q3 revenue forecast looks sound at $1.34 billion or more in revenue, as does its full year forecast form $6.7 billion or $6.8 billion in revenue. Earnings for this fiscal year 2026 on the other hand look iffy. Management says profits per share could range from as low as $8.04 to as high as $9.57 — a very wide range.

Even so, Signet stock is up 3% premarket.

