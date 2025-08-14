Stock Market Live August 14: Wholesale Inflation Rises, S&P 500 (VOO) Falls BsWei / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Today’s wholesale inflation report contradicted Tuesday’s good news of slowing retail inflation.

Bond prices are rising, and stock prices are falling.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Two days ago, news that US retail consumer inflation rose only 2.7% in July (that’s 0.1% less than expected) sent the stock market flying, and helped the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) gain nearly a full percentage point in a single day. Two days later, however, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting that the producer price index (which you can think of as wholesale price inflation, a bit farther up the supply chain) rose 0.9% in July.

The increase was “the biggest 12-month move since February,” according to CNBC, far more than the 0.2% increase Wall Street had expected, and pushed the annualized PPI inflation rate up to 3.3%.

Or put another way: PPI inflation is increasing so fast, the chance the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in September just got knocked flat.

In a double-whammy for the stock market, short-term bond rates are rising in response to today’s news, with the 2-year Treasury note up 0.6 basis points to 3.695%, and the 1-year note up three times that at 3.882%.

And as interest on bonds gets more attractive, investing in riskier stocks becomes relatively less attractive. No surprise then, that the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is trading lower premarket — down 0.3%.

Earnings

Turning now to S&P 500 component company earnings:

Tech giant Cisco Systems (Nasdaq: CSCO) beat earnings by a penny last night, reporting a $0.99 per share profit for its fiscal Q4 2025. Sales were $14.67 billion, or $50 million more than Wall Street had predicted. Nevertheless, Cisco stock is trading down about 1.5% premarket today.

Machines-maker Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) beat earnings by 17 cents this morning, reporting a $4.75 per share fiscal Q3 profit on sales of $10.6 billion — also above estimates. On the other hand, Deere lowered its net income forecast for the full year slightly, and its stock is down more than 6% premarket.

Outside the S&P 500, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) beat earnings by 16 cents with a $0.69 per share profit on sales of $2 billion, slightly ahead of expectations. Management laid out a very wide forecast for 2025 earnings, however, saying it could earn anywhere from $1.20 per share to $2.20 per share, and really doesn’t know which. Advance Auto stock is down more than 2%.

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!