Stock Market Live November 26: S&P 500 (VOO) Powers Higher on Positive Earnings

1.6% on Monday. 0.9% on Tuesday. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) has notched back-to-back gains after last week’s disappointing slump, and as we enter the final trading day pre-Thanksgiving, “the Voo” is once again starting off strong, up 0.3% premarket on Wednesday.

Can the gains hold until the turkey arrives? Maybe.

The only real government news we have today is an unemployment report from the Department of Labor, which says first-time filings for unemployment benefits for the week ended November 22 were only 216,000. That’s 6,000 fewer than last week, and a smaller number than the 225,000 claims that economists predicted. It’s also, according to CNBC, the smallest number of new unemployment benefit claims seen since April 12.

Earnings

Earnings news is also looking pretty good. Last night, S&P 500 component company Autodesk (Nasdaq: ADSK) beat forecasts by 17 cents, reporting $2.67 per share in Q3 earnings and revenue of $1.85 billion — also ahead of consensus. Autodesk guided investors to expect between $10.18 and $10.25 in full-year fiscal 2026 profit, and sales of about $7.5 billion, both well ahead of analyst forecasts.

Autodesk stock is up nearly 8% premarket.

NetApp (Nasdaq: NTAP) — also an S&P 500 component — beat by 16 cents last night. NetApp earned $2,05 per share for fiscal Q2 2206 on sales of $1.7 billion, barely edging out the sales forecast. Guidance is for $7.75 to $8.05 in full-year profit, which is more than expected, but sales of about $6.7 billion — which would be less.

NetApp stock is up nearly 5%.

On the NYSE, Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) beat by 11 cents with a $2.58 per share fiscal Q3 2026 profit. Sales were $27 billion, below consensus. But guidance for fiscal Q4 2026 was much, much more — $31 billion or even $32 billion versus a forecast of only $27.7 billion, and earnings could be as high as $3.50 per share, also ahead of estimates.

Dell stock is up nearly 6%.