Stock Market Live November 26: S&P 500 (VOO) Powers Higher on Positive Earnings
Quick Read
- The Department of Labor reports new jobless claims levels lowest since April.
- Tech companies deliver a pre-Thanksgiving cornucopia of good earnings.
Live Updates
Wall Street Loves a Clean Autodesk
Autodesk’s earnings beat last night won it an upgrade to buy from Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah this morning. Shah also raised the computer aided design software stock’s price target to $375.
“This was one of the cleanest quarterly reports we have seen from Autodesk over the last few years with strong execution driving all metrics (revenue, margins, EPS, Billings, FCF) ahead of our/Street expectations,” said Shah. “Performance was driven by strength in data centers and infrastructure along with continued share gains in construction; trends we believe are sustainable for the next several quarters.”
Despite the high praise, Autodesk’s share price gains have shrunk a bit. The stock’s now up less than 3%. The Voo, on the other hand, is zooming — now up 0.9%.
Deere Spooks Investors
Earnings continued into Wednesday morning, with farming equipment giant and S&P 500 component Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) delivering an eight-cent beat. Q4 2025 earnings came in at $3.93 per share. Sales ripped higher — $12.4 billion versus analysts’ forecast of only $9.8 billion — and yet, investors are selling off Deere stock by 3.5% this morning.
Why?
Management said 2026 earnings could be as low as $4.7 billion, forcing investors to do some math. Spread across 270.3 million shares outstanding, that works out to earnings per share of only $17.41 — and Wall Street wants to see $19.32. Basically, Deere gave investors an earnings beat and a guidance miss — and is getting punished for it.
The Voo is still up 0.3%, however.
Good Earnings, Bad Guidance from HP
It wasn’t all good news last night, however. PC-maker and S&P 500 component company HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) beat by a penny on earnings and beat on sales by $100 million, reporting a Q4 profit of $0.93 per share and sales of $14.6 billion. That sounds like good news, but HP then proceeded to give downbeat guidance. Fiscal 2026 earnings, says HP, will range from $2.90 to $3.20 — the whole range of which falls below analyst forecasts for $3.32.
HP stock is down nearly 3% premarket in response.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
1.6% on Monday. 0.9% on Tuesday. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) has notched back-to-back gains after last week’s disappointing slump, and as we enter the final trading day pre-Thanksgiving, “the Voo” is once again starting off strong, up 0.3% premarket on Wednesday.
Can the gains hold until the turkey arrives? Maybe.
The only real government news we have today is an unemployment report from the Department of Labor, which says first-time filings for unemployment benefits for the week ended November 22 were only 216,000. That’s 6,000 fewer than last week, and a smaller number than the 225,000 claims that economists predicted. It’s also, according to CNBC, the smallest number of new unemployment benefit claims seen since April 12.
Earnings
Earnings news is also looking pretty good. Last night, S&P 500 component company Autodesk (Nasdaq: ADSK) beat forecasts by 17 cents, reporting $2.67 per share in Q3 earnings and revenue of $1.85 billion — also ahead of consensus. Autodesk guided investors to expect between $10.18 and $10.25 in full-year fiscal 2026 profit, and sales of about $7.5 billion, both well ahead of analyst forecasts.
Autodesk stock is up nearly 8% premarket.
NetApp (Nasdaq: NTAP) — also an S&P 500 component — beat by 16 cents last night. NetApp earned $2,05 per share for fiscal Q2 2206 on sales of $1.7 billion, barely edging out the sales forecast. Guidance is for $7.75 to $8.05 in full-year profit, which is more than expected, but sales of about $6.7 billion — which would be less.
NetApp stock is up nearly 5%.
On the NYSE, Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) beat by 11 cents with a $2.58 per share fiscal Q3 2026 profit. Sales were $27 billion, below consensus. But guidance for fiscal Q4 2026 was much, much more — $31 billion or even $32 billion versus a forecast of only $27.7 billion, and earnings could be as high as $3.50 per share, also ahead of estimates.
Dell stock is up nearly 6%.